VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk has revealed how he kept his annual salary at just $40,000 while helping transform his parents’ business into a $45 million enterprise.

VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk has revealed how he kept his annual salary at just $40,000 while helping transform his parents’ business into a $45 million enterprise. In a recent LinkedIn post, the entrepreneur reflected on the years of relentless work and restraint that shaped his journey, stressing that long-term ambition often demands patience, sacrifice and the willingness to delay material rewards.

Vaynerchuk wrote, “As a 22-year-old kid, I worked for my parents' business for 12 years.”

He said he remained committed to the business for years, including working Saturdays, while crediting his parents with guiding his life in a positive direction. In return, he focused on changing the family’s financial fortunes through the growth of their enterprise.

According to Vaynerchuk, he built a $45 million business in just four years, yet continued paying himself only $40,000 a year. During that period, he deliberately avoided flashy displays of wealth, including an expensive car, luxury watch or other high-end possessions.

He explained that he had a clear understanding of what he was working towards and remained firmly convinced in the path he had chosen.

The entrepreneur used his experience to make a broader point about the importance of playing the long game instead of chasing immediate gratification. He argued that people with ambitious goals must be prepared to tolerate slow progress and resist the pressure to measure success through short-term achievements.

Vaynerchuk wrote, "So when people are impatient at 26, I laugh. Patience, my friends. Too many of you are way too worried about short-term goals when your mouth is saying you want big-time goals. The bigger the ambition, the slower you need to go."

His post went viral online, prompting several reactions praising his emphasis on discipline, delayed gratification and sustained effort.