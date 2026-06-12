Radhika Merchant marked her presence at the headquarters of the youth-led organisation I.I.M.U.N (India’s International Movement to the United Nations) to interact with their organising team. The Ambani Bahu also participated in a fun rapid-fire round.

Radhika Merchant looked ever so gorgeous as she visited the headquarters of the youth-led organisation I.I.M.U.N (India’s International Movement to the United Nations) to interact with their organising team. She was seen all cheerful, striking mindful conversations with the organising teams whilst serving some stunning fashion goals.

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Radhika's Witty Rapid Fire Round

Yes, you read that right. The Ambani bahu looked stunning, clad in a sombre white midi dress, while he million-dollar smile and intellect won hearts. She also sat down for a fun rapid-fire round, and her answers were quite interesting. When asked about which film made the most impact on her, she said, “Lagaan.” When asked about one book everyone should read, she said, “Bhagavad Gita.” When she was questioned about her favourite OTT show she binged watched, the die-hard FRIENDS fan in her took the name of the sitcom. Well, things just turned interesting when she was asked what came to her mind when someone says India. Without taking a breath, she said, “Narendra Modi.”

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Radhika Opens Up On Feminism

During her visit to I.I.M.U.N. headquarters, Radhika interacted with the youth organising team and opened up on topics such as leadership, growth etc. She also shared her honest views on feminism. For the unversed, Radhika was born in 1994 in Mumbai. She is the daughter of business tycoon Viren and Shaila Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani.