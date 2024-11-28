ICC prosecutor backs Bangladesh's Yunus on charges against Hasina amid outrage over rising Hindu atrocities

Amidst the escalating tensions in Bangladesh following the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus revealed that the government plans to file charges of crimes against humanity against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime. This comes after a meeting with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim A. Khan, who assured full cooperation to help Bangladesh pursue the charges.

During their meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Wednesday, Yunus told Khan that his government intends to hold Hasina’s administration accountable for the violent crackdown during the July mass uprising, as well as the ongoing cases of enforced disappearances that have plagued the country for over 16 years. Yunus confirmed that the ICC Prosecutor’s Office has expressed a willingness to support Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in pursuing the charges. This includes technical support, training, and guidance from the ICC.

Also read: Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Krishna Das's arrest

"The ICC has always said that it is available to assist states in terms of technical support, training, and guidance when requested," said Essa Mbye Faal while responding to a question at a press briefing in Dhaka.

"With this level of cooperation, if Bangladesh were to seek assistance, the Office would be more than happy to oblige," said the ICC lawyer.

The development has sparked outrage especially amid mounting concerns over atrocities against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5, Bangladesh's minority Hindu community, which makes up around 8% of the 170 million population, has endured more than 200 attacks across 50 districts.

The situation worsened this week when Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in a sedition case. A court later denied him bail, sparking protests from community members in several locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram. Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was recently expelled from the organization.

The focus of the ICC Prosecutor's visit also extended to the ongoing Rohingya crisis, with Khan informing Yunus that the ICC has sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing over crimes against humanity against the Rohingyas. Both Yunus and Khan stressed the need for a global conference, set for 2025, to find a lasting solution to the Rohingya plight. Yunus also reiterated his call for the creation of a UN-secured safe zone in Myanmar's Rakhine State for displaced people.

Yet, even as international pressure mounts regarding the treatment of the Rohingya, the deteriorating situation for Hindus in Bangladesh is drawing increasing condemnation from both domestic and international sources. Critics argue that the Bangladesh government has failed to curb the growing extremism and has, in some cases, indirectly fueled the violence through state-sponsored negligence or inaction. The Chief Adviser’s latest remarks, coupled with ICC support, have amplified the political tensions.

Also read: Bangladesh says 'deeply hurt', refutes India's remark over Hindu monk Chinmoy's arrest

Here's a look at how social media users reacted to Khan and Yunus' recent meeting:

India seeks UN intervention

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday condemned the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh on Wednesday, stating that it reflects the interim government's subjugation to "fundamentalists" and called for United Nations' intervention. He also criticized the arrest of a Hindu leader in Bangladesh, describing the attacks as violations of human rights.

"The caretaker 'prime minister' of Bangladesh is in the clutches of fundamentalists. The way Hindus are being attacked is against humanity. United Nations should intervene in this matter," Singh told reporters in the Parliament complex.

Singh asserted that the targeting of Hindus and the arrest of religious leaders in Bangladesh indicate that fundamentalists are dominating the country’s interim government, similar to the situation in Pakistan. He made the remarks in response to a question about the arrest of an ISKCON monk and the deteriorating conditions for Hindus in Bangladesh. Singh also criticized the opposition, accusing them of focusing on the Sambhal violence issue while ignoring the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.

"People are talking about going to Sambhal, but Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are not able to see Bangladesh where atrocities are being committed against Hindus. All Hindus should protest against the atrocities in Bangladesh," the Union minister said.

"The law made by Assam on conversion should be welcomed. All states should have similar laws against religious conversion through enticements. Conversions are rising in the country and it is unfortunate. Democracy is safe only as long as the majority is 'Sanatani'," Singh said.

Latest Videos