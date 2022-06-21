International Yoga Day 2022: 5 top yoga apps you should install to practice it
Yoga Day is here, and there is a renewed interest in health and fitness in 2022. We've chosen a list of iOS applications that Apple users may utilise to fulfil their fitness objectives through Yoga.
Yoga Day is here, and there is a renewed interest in health and fitness in 2022. Apple is a brand that prioritises its customers' health and fitness, and with Yoga Day 2022 here, we've chosen a list of iOS applications that Apple users may utilise to fulfil their fitness objectives through Yoga.
CULT.FIT
Cult.fit, a popular app among fitness-conscious users, includes workout programmes, nutrition plans, and more in addition to booking workouts. Every cult.fit exercise or fitness session is designed to achieve certain goals, such as weight loss, cardiovascular endurance, strength, stamina, and more.
Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: 5 basic must-have equipment guide for beginners
Yoga Studio
Have you ever yearned for an app that allows you to practise Yoga at your leisure?
Yoga Studio, on the other hand, offers over 130 videos ranging in length from 5 to 60 minutes for exercises at your leisure. The carefully chosen lessons' will assist you in selecting the ideal one for you, and after a time, you will be able to start developing your own pose by pose. You may quickly search the classes using keywords like intensity or length, or you can just browse the highlighted selections.
Asana Rebel
Asana Rebel is an app that provides users with fitness and yoga programmes. The app provides a personalised experience, allowing users to fulfil their individual fitness objectives through a variety of challenges, routines, suggestions, and more.
Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session
Yoga-Go
Yoga-Go is a workout software that combines personalised exercise and weight reduction regimens with a healthy diet tracker, providing users with an all-in-one solution for building a toned physique, maintaining balanced emotions, and balancing their lives. Yoga-Go provides simple home-based yoga routines that just require a few minutes of your time. Users may begin a workout from wherever they are at the time. Yoga-Go sessions are only 7-30 minutes long and may burn up to 200 calories each session.
Daily Yoga App
Want to practise Yoga but don't know where to begin or how to proceed with each asana correctly?
If you're seeking for class plans and asanas ranging from beginner to expert levels, Daily Yoga is the app to use. Each asana comes with an instruction booklet to help you learn the movement and positions while also doing it correctly for the best outcomes.
Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: How to do Surya namaskar? Know its benefits