Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 top yoga apps you should install to practice it

    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

    Yoga Day is here, and there is a renewed interest in health and fitness in 2022. We've chosen a list of iOS applications that Apple users may utilise to fulfil their fitness objectives through Yoga.

    Yoga Day is here, and there is a renewed interest in health and fitness in 2022. Apple is a brand that prioritises its customers' health and fitness, and with Yoga Day 2022 here, we've chosen a list of iOS applications that Apple users may utilise to fulfil their fitness objectives through Yoga.

    CULT.FIT

    Cult.fit, a popular app among fitness-conscious users, includes workout programmes, nutrition plans, and more in addition to booking workouts. Every cult.fit exercise or fitness session is designed to achieve certain goals, such as weight loss, cardiovascular endurance, strength, stamina, and more.

    Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: 5 basic must-have equipment guide for beginners

    Yoga Studio

    Have you ever yearned for an app that allows you to practise Yoga at your leisure?

    Yoga Studio, on the other hand, offers over 130 videos ranging in length from 5 to 60 minutes for exercises at your leisure. The carefully chosen lessons' will assist you in selecting the ideal one for you, and after a time, you will be able to start developing your own pose by pose. You may quickly search the classes using keywords like intensity or length, or you can just browse the highlighted selections.

    Asana Rebel

    Asana Rebel is an app that provides users with fitness and yoga programmes. The app provides a personalised experience, allowing users to fulfil their individual fitness objectives through a variety of challenges, routines, suggestions, and more.

    Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session

    Yoga-Go

    Yoga-Go is a workout software that combines personalised exercise and weight reduction regimens with a healthy diet tracker, providing users with an all-in-one solution for building a toned physique, maintaining balanced emotions, and balancing their lives. Yoga-Go provides simple home-based yoga routines that just require a few minutes of your time. Users may begin a workout from wherever they are at the time. Yoga-Go sessions are only 7-30 minutes long and may burn up to 200 calories each session.

    Daily Yoga App

    Want to practise Yoga but don't know where to begin or how to proceed with each asana correctly?

    If you're seeking for class plans and asanas ranging from beginner to expert levels, Daily Yoga is the app to use. Each asana comes with an instruction booklet to help you learn the movement and positions while also doing it correctly for the best outcomes.

    Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: How to do Surya namaskar? Know its benefits

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions for iOS soon Report gcw

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions soon: Report

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar dress them in Prada Balenciaga and others gcw

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar, dress them in Prada, Balenciaga and others

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy Know how to use it and more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy; Know how to use it and more

    Apple iPhones likely to cost over Rs 4.7 lakh by 2032 suggests report gcw

    Flagship Apple iPhones likely to cost over Rs 4.7 lakh by 2032, suggests report

    Apple s new iPad to support 5G network USB Type C charging Here s what we know gcw

    Apple's new iPad to support 5G network, USB Type C charging? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Sacramento Kings interested in Atlanta Hawks John Collins-ayh

    NBA off-season 2022: Sacramento Kings interested in Atlanta Hawks' John Collins

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Brooklyn Nets negotiations with Kyrie Irving have stalled-ayh

    NBA off-season 2022: Brooklyn Nets negotiations with Kyrie Irving have stalled

    Elon Musk s child wants to change name gender says No longer live with or desire to be linked gcw

    'No longer live with or desire to be linked': Elon Musk's child wants to change name, gender

    Assam Floods: Situation remains grim, death toll rises to 82, NDRF team to rescue

    Assam Floods: Situation remains grim, death toll rises to 82, NDRF team to rescue

    Scam 1993 The Telgi Story to Rocket Boys 2 Freedom to Midnight watch out for these originals on SonyLIV 2 drb

    Scam 1993: The Telgi Story to Rocket Boys 2, Freedom to Midnight, watch out for these originals on SonyLIV 2.0

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon