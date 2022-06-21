International Yoga Day 2022: How to do Surya namaskar? Know its benefits
Surya Namaskar is a yoga salute to the Sun that expresses thanks and love for the life-giving energy that it offers. The sun denotes vigour, energy, and power. Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation, is ideally performed in the early morning before dawn. Know how to do it and its benefits.
Yoga Day
Surya Namaskar is a yoga salute to the Sun that expresses thanks and love for the life-giving energy that it offers. The sun denotes vigour, energy, and power. Because the Surya Nadi, or Sun Channel, runs along the right side, the Surya Namaskar is performed with the right leg first. Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation, is ideally performed in the early morning before dawn. Many advantages include increased physical and mental power, improved control over your body, mental tranquillity, balanced energies, and inner peace.
Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session
Benefits you need to know about Surya Namaskar
Surya Namaskar tones the whole body, aids in weight reduction, and improves muscles and joints. If you want to enhance your complexion, practise this flow since it supports a healthy digestive system. Improve your sleep since it combats insomnia and lowers stress levels. This is especially advantageous for women since it guarantees a regular menstrual cycle. The sun salutation can also help with frozen shoulders. It aids in weight loss, enhances nervous system balance, lowers blood sugar levels, and activates the manipura chakra.
Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: 5 basic must-have equipment guide for beginners
Apart from that spinal cord and abdominal muscles are stretched, internal organs are massaged, improves flexibility of the hips, improves digestion and reduces constipation, eliminates stomach ailments and promotes balance between both sides of the body.
Know hoe to perform Surya Namaskar
The Surya Namaskar incorporates eight asanas into a 12-step pattern for each side, right and left. When beginning the Surya Namaskar, begin with the right side. When you cover both sides, you have completed one cycle, which is made up of 24 counts. Each asana is allocated a distinct breath, which must be followed through the 24 stages of the sun salutation.
Pranam Asana (The Prayer pose)
Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)
Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)
Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)
Santholanasana (Plank Pose)
Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)
Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)
Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)
Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)
Hastha Uthanasana
Pranam Asana
Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 poses to boost immunity, relieve stress
(Repeat the 12 steps to the other side and start with the Left leg to complete one full cycle)