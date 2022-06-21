Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day 2022: How to do Surya namaskar? Know its benefits

    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 9:03 AM IST

    Surya Namaskar is a yoga salute to the Sun that expresses thanks and love for the life-giving energy that it offers. The sun denotes vigour, energy, and power. Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation, is ideally performed in the early morning before dawn. Know how to do it and its benefits.

    Yoga Day

    Surya Namaskar is a yoga salute to the Sun that expresses thanks and love for the life-giving energy that it offers. The sun denotes vigour, energy, and power. Because the Surya Nadi, or Sun Channel, runs along the right side, the Surya Namaskar is performed with the right leg first. Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation, is ideally performed in the early morning before dawn. Many advantages include increased physical and mental power, improved control over your body, mental tranquillity, balanced energies, and inner peace.

    Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session

    Benefits you need to know about Surya Namaskar

    Surya Namaskar tones the whole body, aids in weight reduction, and improves muscles and joints. If you want to enhance your complexion, practise this flow since it supports a healthy digestive system. Improve your sleep since it combats insomnia and lowers stress levels. This is especially advantageous for women since it guarantees a regular menstrual cycle. The sun salutation can also help with frozen shoulders. It aids in weight loss, enhances nervous system balance, lowers blood sugar levels, and activates the manipura chakra.

    Also Read | International Yoga Day 2022: 5 basic must-have equipment guide for beginners

    Apart from that spinal cord and abdominal muscles are stretched, internal organs are massaged, improves flexibility of the hips, improves digestion and reduces constipation, eliminates stomach ailments and promotes balance between both sides of the body.

    Know hoe to perform Surya Namaskar

    The Surya Namaskar incorporates eight asanas into a 12-step pattern for each side, right and left. When beginning the Surya Namaskar, begin with the right side. When you cover both sides, you have completed one cycle, which is made up of 24 counts. Each asana is allocated a distinct breath, which must be followed through the 24 stages of the sun salutation.

    Pranam Asana (The Prayer pose)
    Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)
    Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)
    Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)
    Santholanasana (Plank Pose)
    Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)
    Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)
    Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)
    Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)
    Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)
    Hastha Uthanasana
    Pranam Asana

    Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 poses to boost immunity, relieve stress

    (Repeat the 12 steps to the other side and start with the Left leg to complete one full cycle)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Yoga Day 2022 Alia Bhatt yoga trainer shares actor fitness secret drb

    Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer shares actor’s fitness secret

    International Yoga Day 2022 Malaika Arora yoga asana pictures and videos drb

    5 yoga asanas Malaika Arora does for a sexier body (pictures and videos)

    International Yoga Day 2022 yoga poses to naturally boost fertility in men and women drb

    5 Yoga poses that will help naturally increase fertility in men and women

    International Yoga Day 2022: Here's how yoga can help cope depression and anxiety in women RBA

    International Yoga Day 2022: Here's how yoga can help cope depression and anxiety in women

    Over 8 hours daily sitting work increases risk of heart disease by 50% - adt

    Over 8 hours daily sitting work increases risk of heart disease by 50%

    Recent Stories

    International Yoga Day Malaika Arora Shilpa Shetty Kareena Kapoor Khan Alia Bhatt Bollywood drb

    Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood’s 7 actresses that swear by Yoga

    International Yoga Day 2022 No entry fee at Taj Mahal Agra Fort other monuments today gcw

    International Yoga Day 2022: No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, other monuments today

    IND vs ENG 2022: India Ravichandran Ashwin tests COVID positive, misses flight to England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin tests COVID positive, misses flight to England

    Not on Netflix or Amazon Prime, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad is to release on this OTT platform RBA

    Not on Netflix or Amazon Prime, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad is to release on this OTT platform

    tennis How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic career snt

    How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic's career

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon