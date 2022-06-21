International Yoga Day 2022: How to do Surya namaskar? Know its benefits

Surya Namaskar is a yoga salute to the Sun that expresses thanks and love for the life-giving energy that it offers. The sun denotes vigour, energy, and power. Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation, is ideally performed in the early morning before dawn. Know how to do it and its benefits.

Yoga Day

Surya Namaskar is a yoga salute to the Sun that expresses thanks and love for the life-giving energy that it offers. The sun denotes vigour, energy, and power. Because the Surya Nadi, or Sun Channel, runs along the right side, the Surya Namaskar is performed with the right leg first. Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation, is ideally performed in the early morning before dawn. Many advantages include increased physical and mental power, improved control over your body, mental tranquillity, balanced energies, and inner peace.

Benefits you need to know about Surya Namaskar Surya Namaskar tones the whole body, aids in weight reduction, and improves muscles and joints. If you want to enhance your complexion, practise this flow since it supports a healthy digestive system. Improve your sleep since it combats insomnia and lowers stress levels. This is especially advantageous for women since it guarantees a regular menstrual cycle. The sun salutation can also help with frozen shoulders. It aids in weight loss, enhances nervous system balance, lowers blood sugar levels, and activates the manipura chakra. Apart from that spinal cord and abdominal muscles are stretched, internal organs are massaged, improves flexibility of the hips, improves digestion and reduces constipation, eliminates stomach ailments and promotes balance between both sides of the body.