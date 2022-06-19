International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session

Let us look at what is the greatest strategy to stay active with yoga and nutrition in order to reduce weight on this Yoga Day. If you practise yoga on a daily basis, you'll know that doing your asanas properly requires more body strength than anything else. Eat a meal at least two to three hours before yoga practise, or have a light snack an hour before to allow your body time to digest.

Since its start in 2015, we have celebrated International Yoga Day, also known as Yoga Day, on the 21st of June every year. Yoga, a blend of physical, mental, and spiritual exercise, is mostly associated with India. Yoga asanas, or positions, aim to increase general body strength while also maintaining it healthy and sound. Let us look at what is the greatest strategy to stay active with yoga and nutrition in order to reduce weight on this Yoga Day. If you practise yoga on a daily basis, you'll know that doing your asanas properly requires more body strength than anything else.

What should one eat before yoga session? Those who want to do yoga in the morning should consume bananas and other fruits like berries at least 45 minutes before their session. Start your day with protein-rich foods such as yoghurt and dried fruits, oats, fruit smoothies, eggs, homemade protein bars, and protein shakes to get your energy levels up. Those planning to practise yoga in the evening should have small snacks an hour before starting. To ensure you have enough energy to exercise, include a bowl of steamed vegetables, salads, or even nuts and seeds in your diet.

What to eat after a yoga session? You should consume water 30 minutes after exercising. The goal is to replenish electrolytes lost during yoga, which can induce cramping in the body. After your yoga session, have a really nutritious dinner. Enjoy a dish of fresh seasonal fruit or veggie salad. Hard-boiled eggs, a light sandwich, yoghurt with nuts and seeds, and cereals are additional options.