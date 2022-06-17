International Yoga Day 2022: 5 basic must-have equipment guide for beginners

Yoga requires merely a mat as its primary piece of equipment. And since it’s critical, it makes sense to invest in a good one because it can help prevent injuries and make your yoga practice more enjoyable. The plethora of yoga equipment available might be confusing, especially if you are new to yoga. Here are 5 basic must-have equipment guide for beginners.

It's difficult to determine what you truly need to acquire when you first start performing yoga. Because the yoga business is always developing new gear and equipment, you may believe that you must spend hundreds of rupees before entering a studio or class. The good news is that you don't need much to get started. That being said, whether you're starting an at-home practise or would like to buy yoga-specific clothing and equipment before your first class, here's what you need to know. Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 poses to boost immunity, relieve stress

1. Yoga Mat A yoga mat, also known as a sticky mat, is commonly used in gyms and yoga studios. This mat helps define your personal space while also providing traction for your hands and feet so you don't slide, especially if you're sweating. It also adds some cushioning to a hard surface. Most gyms have mats, and studios rent them for a dollar or two every session. This is good for your first few lessons, but the problem of these mats is that many people use them and you don't know how frequently they are cleaned. As a result, you should think about purchasing your own. 2. Towels Is your yoga practise exhilarating, such as power, vinyasa, or hot yoga? Then bring two towels: one to cover your mat and one to clean your face with. You usually have a few towels around your house, unless you air dry after your shower, so this is a free item.

3. Water bottle and proper clothing You most likely have a water bottle. If not, invest in a decent stainless steel, vacuum-insulated water bottle. This style of bottle will not leak and will keep your water cool for hours. This, once again, aids in the prevention of slips and falls. Modern workout apparel is non-cotton, breathable, and sweat-wicking. If you're not sure if your butt will show through your leggings, conduct the bend-over test in front of the mirror at home. 4. Yoga wheels Yoga wheels are a relatively new prop that is beginning to acquire traction in the yoga studio. These wheels are approximately 12 inches in diameter and four inches in width. When the wheel is upright, you may lie back on it or rest a foot or hand on top to deepen stretches and increase flexibility, slowly spinning the wheel as you relax into the stretch. Wheels can also be utilised in more sophisticated techniques to test stability or provide support. Also Read: Do you have acidity or heartburn? Here are 4 best yoga poses gas problems in women