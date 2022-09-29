WWE: What is Goldberg's contract status? Will he wrestle in any more matches?

Bill Goldberg has been making special appearances in WWE and wrestling matches, especially in the special PPVs in Saudi Arabia. With Crown Jewel to be held in Riyadh in November, he has answered his contract status.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be hosting its second pay-per-view (PPV) of the year in Saudi Arabia, as Crown Jewel will be held at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh on November 5. Meanwhile, for the last few PPVs in the Gulf, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been making special appearances and wrestling in select matches. With Crown Jewel arriving, fans are eager to know if he will be back again for the PPV. He last wrestled during the Elimination Chamber PPV earlier this year. He faced off against reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the championship but ended up on the losing side.

On Wednesday, at WWE Bump, he gave an update on his contract as he said, "I don't have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of [Roman Reigns]. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia, but I think several superstars are capable of dethroning him." ALSO READ: WWE - Is Bray Wyatt returning at Extreme Rules 2022 PPV? Here's the latest update

