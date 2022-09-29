Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: What is Goldberg's contract status? Will he wrestle in any more matches?

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    Bill Goldberg has been making special appearances in WWE and wrestling matches, especially in the special PPVs in Saudi Arabia. With Crown Jewel to be held in Riyadh in November, he has answered his contract status.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be hosting its second pay-per-view (PPV) of the year in Saudi Arabia, as Crown Jewel will be held at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh on November 5. Meanwhile, for the last few PPVs in the Gulf, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been making special appearances and wrestling in select matches. With Crown Jewel arriving, fans are eager to know if he will be back again for the PPV. He last wrestled during the Elimination Chamber PPV earlier this year. He faced off against reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the championship but ended up on the losing side.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    On Wednesday, at WWE Bump, he gave an update on his contract as he said, "I don't have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of [Roman Reigns]. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia, but I think several superstars are capable of dethroning him."

    ALSO READ: WWE - Is Bray Wyatt returning at Extreme Rules 2022 PPV? Here's the latest update

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    As per Goldberg's statement, it seems unlikely he would wrestle at Crown Jewel. But, given WWE's tendency to make legends show up at Saudi PPVs, it might put in Goldberg in some way or another. With Reigns scheduled to defend his title against Logan Paul at the event, Goldberg could show up and cost Reigns the title, setting up a future feud between the two.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football FIFA World Cup 2022: Hummel reveals toned-down Denmark kit to honour Qatar's migrant workers-ayh

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Hummel reveals toned-down Denmark kit to honour Qatar's migrant workers

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations-ayh

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: KL Rahul-Suryakumar Yadav hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer against South Africa, social media in joyous mood-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Rahul-Suryakumar hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal rested; Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin return; as India opts to field against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Bumrah, Chahal rested; Pant, Ashwin return; as India opts to field

    Recent Stories

    Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgn shares recall teaser while announcing sequel release date drb

    Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn shares ‘recall teaser’ while announcing sequel’s release date

    SEXY and BOLD video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's BOLD dance moves are not to be missed-WATCH NOW RBA

    SEXY and BOLD video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's BOLD dance moves are not to be missed-WATCH NOW

    Hurricane Ian: nbc journalist Kyla Galer stuns viewers by using condom to protect microphone while reporting from florida snt

    Hurricane Ian: Journalist stuns viewers by using condom to protect microphone while reporting from Florida

    Apple CEO Tim Cook slams tech companies for not hiring enough women says No good excuses gcw

    'No good excuses': Apple CEO Tim Cook slams tech companies for not hiring enough women

    Myanmar court sentence Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 years jail for violating official secret act AJR

    Myanmar court sentence Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 years jail for violating official secret act

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon