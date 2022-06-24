Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Cody Rhodes to Becky Lynch? Ranking the early favourites for Royal Rumble 2023

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is still seven months away. Yet, we rank the early favourites to win the tournament and head on to WrestleMania 39.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has its unique tradition of kicking off the opening month of the new year with a bang as it hosts the highly anticipated pay-per-view (PPV), the Royal Rumble. The year 2022 saw Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey win the event of the respective genders and headline WrestleMania 38. While the 2023 Rumble is still seven months away, the WWE has already reportedly started planning on the road ahead and is considering early favourites who could win the competition to punch their tickets to WrestleMania 39. While WWE is yet to finalise the date and venue for the Rumble, we present the early favourites to win it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to BetOnline, as reported by Wrestling Inc, Cody Rhodes is being dubbed as the outright favourite to win the Rumble next year, with an odd of 5/4. The American Nightmare is currently out injured for around nine months, having suffered a pec injury and tearing his muscles in his arm. He has recently undergone surgery and is expected to be back in time for the Rumble.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Also, WWE would leave no stones unturned to make Rhodes win the Rumble, given his sensational return to WWE from All Elite Wrestling (AEW). At the same time, he is undoubtedly a fan-favourite and a true main-eventer who deserves to be a world champion. However, it will be interesting to see who remains the world champion.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Considering the women's Rumble, the longest-reigning Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, has been tipped as the ultimate favourite to win it next year. It is mainly because of her highly anticipated rematch with Ronda. Becky became the first woman to pin Ronda at WrestleMania 36 and won the RAW Women's Championship, which began her record reign.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Becky's win came on a controversial note, as her pin over Ronda was not a clean one. Although the latter returned at the Rumble this year, fans were astonished to see her not challenging the then-champion Becky and instead challenged the then-SmackDown Women's champion, Charlotte Flair. Thus, Becky's win at the Rumble next year makes all the sense, while Bayley (9/2) and Charlotte Flair (6/1) are the next favourites.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Twin centuries from Yash Dubey and Shubham S Sharma put Madhya Pradesh MP on top vs Mumbai-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Twin centuries from Dubey and Shubham put MP on top vs Mumbai

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the 2nd overall pick

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic selects Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades

    Recent Stories

    World s biggest bacterium 50 times bigger found in Caribbean mangrove swamp can be visible with naked eye gcw

    World's biggest bacterium, 50 times bigger, found in Caribbean; can be visible with naked eye

    Who was Raimohan Parida Ollywood actor passes away suicide suspected drb

    Who was Raimohan Parida? Ollywood actor passes away, suicide suspected

    Netflix terminates more than 200 employees in second wave of employment cuts - adt

    Netflix terminates more than 200 employees in second wave of employment cuts

    Presidential election 2022 NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu files nomination in presence of PM Modi Amit Shah others gcw

    Presidential election 2022: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu files nomination in presence of PM Modi, others

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon