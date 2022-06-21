WWE: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match

Rhea Ripley has suffered an injury, ruling her out of the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 PPV. Meanwhile, here replacement for the Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair has been announced.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Rhea Ripley has reportedly suffered an injury. While it is unclear what injury she suffered, she was left out of her upcoming RAW Women's Championship match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) against Bianca Belair. Although WWE has not officially announced anything about her injury, Belair announced the unfortunate news on Monday Night RAW, besides asserting that the two will battle it out for the title at some other time. In the meantime, WWE got a replacement for Ripley by conducting a Fatal 5-Way match involving Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss.

To everyone's surprise, Carmella grabbed the win and would head on to face Belair at Money in the Bank on July 2. While many expected it to be Becky, she has her ongoing issues with Asuka, as the two had a go at each other, ruining their chances of winning. Although Morgan and Bliss had some tag-team chemistry, the tensions boiled down in the match, where it was every woman for herself, leading to Carmella being left as the odd one out, while a super-kick to Morgan got the job done via pinfall.

As for Rhea, she hasn't wrestled since June 6 on RAW, where she had beaten Bliss, Morgan, and Doudrop in a Fatal 4-Way match to become the number one contender. She was on RAW last week to promote her competition alongside her current mixed tag-team stable, Judgement Day. On the other hand, reigning SmackDown Women's champion Ronda Rousey will be defending her title against Natalya at the PPV.