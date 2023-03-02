Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Is John Cena making full-time return to pro-wrestling in 2023?

    WWE: Fans are excited about the return of John Cena, who will be appearing on RAW next Monday and is expected to face Austin Theory for the US Championship at WrestleMania 39. But is he returning to pro-wrestling full-time this year?

    Former record 16-time world champion John Cena will return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) next Monday on RAW, his first appearance in the promotion this year. He is expected to be confronted by reigning United States (US) Champion Austin Theory. At the same time, it is also anticipated that things will culminate into a championship match between the two at WrestleMania 39 at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, next month.

    As a result, fans are excited ahead of his return to WWE; who has become a part-timer in the promotion, considering his rise to stardom in Hollywood, following the footsteps of Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), maintaining a busy schedule. However, Cena’s latest return news has led to his supporters speculating if it would mark his full-time return to the squared circle.

    Going by Bleacher’s Report, Cena could be used more than once this year. However, given the gravity of the superstar he is in the company, his schedule will likely be restricted only to the big shows. Besides WM, he can also be used during the King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view (PPV) event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in May, while he can also be one of the participants in the Money in the Bank ladder match during the namesake PPV in July in London.

