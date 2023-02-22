'They push who they want the crowd to be behind' - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy

WWE: Nikki Bella might be retired from pro wrestling. However, she remains one of the most fan-favourite female wrestlers. Meanwhile, she recently hit out at WWE's talent policy and even disclosed being yelled at for being successful.

Former WWE Women's Champion Nikki Bella is now retired from professional wrestling at 39. She is pursuing different career interests besides appearing part-time in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She and her sister Brie Bella were among the most successful and fan-favourite women's tag-team fractions, popularly known as 'The Bella Twins'.

However, Nikki has recently stirred controversy as she opened up on WWE's talent policy and hit out at the promotion for only caring about who it wants to be famous and not about the fans' demand. She also revealed being yelled at backstage for being successful, especially with her WWE-based reality show Total Divas.

ALSO READ: WWE - When does Finn Balor intend on bringing back 'The Demon' persona?

Appearing on The Sessions podcast with her former WWE presenter Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young), Nikki worded, "I think a few, like, as far as the boss, I felt like it was the first time he lost control of what he could make and not make because when Brie and I won Diva of the Year, we got in trouble, and I got yelled at. I remember we came back so happy, and it was like, 'Oh, because you brought in all these new viewers, and the women are now voting for you, and all these new women are here.'"

"Everyone around was on the floor like, 'The Bella Twins are getting yelled at for being successful' because it wasn't what they wanted because they were the storytellers. They push who they want the crowd to be behind. Perception is reality. That is WWE to a T. Even though the fans think they own it, no, they laugh in the back. 'No, we own you at the end of the day.' So, Total Divas was the first thing they couldn't control. They couldn't control the success. They couldn't control what the mainstream was," concluded Nikki.