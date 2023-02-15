Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Has AEW's FTR's Dax Harwood accidentally teased a possible 'The Revival' return?

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    WWE might be gearing up for another return of a former tag-team fraction. In his recent post, current AEW superstar Dax Harwood accidentally indicated that he might be returning to WWE, setting up a possible 'The Revival' return.

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has witnessed quite a few notable superstar returns, thanks to Triple H gaining creative control last year. Meanwhile, he might only be done partially in terms of bringing back former superstars, especially the ones who achieved tremendous success in NXT under his regime, and one of them could be Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson).

    Harwood is currently contracted to WWE's rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, his recent social media post could indicate something else. He shared a picture on his Instagram story with a whiskey bottle and an empty glass on the table amidst the background pictures of the tag-team championships he has won throughout his career.

    While Harwood captioned the photo in terms of finally laying his hands on the whiskey brand, it is different from what has got the fans talking. If one looks closer, the bottom left corner of the image appears to be an envelope, indicating a half-logo, possibly that of WWE. Consequently, fans believe that he might be negotiating a deal with WWE or already has one on the table, as his current AEW contract is reportedly running out soon or has already run out.

    Harwood and his partner Cash Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) had previously joined WWE and became the NXT Tag-Team Champions before moving to the main roster in 2017, where they became a three-time WWE Tag-Teag Champion. However, three years later, they were released after refusing to sign an extension despite being offered a lucrative contract, as they expressed their unhappiness with how they were being booked. They eventually joined AEW a month later and won three tag-team championships with three promotions simultaneously.

