WWE: Has AEW's FTR's Dax Harwood accidentally teased a possible 'The Revival' return?

WWE might be gearing up for another return of a former tag-team fraction. In his recent post, current AEW superstar Dax Harwood accidentally indicated that he might be returning to WWE, setting up a possible 'The Revival' return.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has witnessed quite a few notable superstar returns, thanks to Triple H gaining creative control last year. Meanwhile, he might only be done partially in terms of bringing back former superstars, especially the ones who achieved tremendous success in NXT under his regime, and one of them could be Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson). Harwood is currently contracted to WWE's rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, his recent social media post could indicate something else. He shared a picture on his Instagram story with a whiskey bottle and an empty glass on the table amidst the background pictures of the tag-team championships he has won throughout his career. ALSO WATCH: WWE - Baron Corbin takes a dig at Cody Rhodes' family on RAW; gets sneak-attacked by him

Image credit: Dax Harwood/Instagram

While Harwood captioned the photo in terms of finally laying his hands on the whiskey brand, it is different from what has got the fans talking. If one looks closer, the bottom left corner of the image appears to be an envelope, indicating a half-logo, possibly that of WWE. Consequently, fans believe that he might be negotiating a deal with WWE or already has one on the table, as his current AEW contract is reportedly running out soon or has already run out.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons