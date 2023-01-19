Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Know their pain; will try to get the solution that the wrestlers want' - Babita Phogat

Wrestlers vs WFI: Indian wrestlers are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and demanding the federation be disbanded. Meanwhile, Babita Punia has assured them that their demands will be met with a proper solution.

Image credit: Instagram

Three-time Commonwealth Games (CWG) medallist and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babita Phogat on Thursday sent a "message" from the government, assuring the wrestlers that their requests will be met. Her notification arrived after the elite grapplers pressed that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) be dissolved. Top Indian grapplers, including three-time CWG champion Vinesh Phogat and the Olympic bronze medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for the second straight day against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual assault. Babita, a former wrestler, arrived at the protest, hearing the grapplers' injunctions.

Image credit: Getty

"I will try to get the solution. I am a wrestler first and then a political person. I know their pain, and I will try to get the solution that the wrestlers want," Babita communicated. Bajrang, Anshu Malik, Sakshi and Vinesh have summoned that the WFI be dispersed and a new body is formed. ALSO READ: Sports Ministry demands explanation from WFI over sexual assault allegations from wrestlers

Image credit: PTI

Wrestlers including Bajrang, his wife Sangeeta, Vinesh, Sarita Mor, Anshu Malik, and Antim Pangal were invited to meet with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi a few minutes after Babita left the protest. On Wednesday, Vinesh had argued that the WFI chief had been sexually manipulating women wrestlers for years.

Image credit: PTI