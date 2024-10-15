Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 IPL players with most sixes

    Chris Gayle leads the IPL with 357 sixes, followed by Rohit Sharma (280), Virat Kohli (272), MS Dhoni (252), and AB de Villiers (251). These explosive batsmen have entertained fans with their incredible power hitting throughout the IPL's history.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    IPL's Biggest Six Hitters

    Top 5 Players With Most Sixes in IPL Cricket: IPL is known for its explosive action and excitement. Boundaries and sixes rain down, thrilling fans. Many records are made and broken. Let's take a look at the records for most sixes and the top 5 players who hit them…

    article_image2

    Chris Gayle - IPL Sixes King

    The Universe Boss, West Indies' explosive batsman Chris Gayle, has hit 357 sixes in 142 IPL matches, topping the list. Gayle has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings.

    article_image3

    Rohit Sharma - MI's Six-Hitting Captain:

    The Hitman, India's six-hitting king, has smashed 280 sixes in 257 IPL matches. Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians until 2023, led the team to 5 IPL titles.

    article_image4

    Rohit Sharma - MI's Run Machine

    Rohit Sharma was part of the Deccan Chargers team that won the IPL's 2nd season. In the IPL, Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 6628 runs, including 43 fifties and 2 centuries.

    article_image5

    Virat Kohli - RCB's Run Machine

    Virat Kohli has hit 272 sixes in 253 IPL matches. He has also smashed 705 boundaries. Playing for RCB for the past 17 seasons, Virat Kohli has scored a total of 8004 runs, with a high score of 113. He is close to surpassing Rohit Sharma's sixes record.

    article_image6

    MS Dhoni - CSK's Captain Cool

    MS Dhoni: Captain Cool has hit 252 sixes in 264 IPL matches. He has also scored 5243 runs, including 24 fifties, with a high score of 84*.

    article_image7

    AB de Villiers - Mr. 360

    AB de Villiers: Mr. 360 has hit 251 sixes in 184 IPL matches. He has also scored 5162 runs, including 40 fifties and 3 centuries.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli's Audi Q8 available for sale? What is the asking price? Details here (WATCH) gcw

    Virat Kohli's Audi Q8 available for sale? What is the asking price? Details here (WATCH)

    cricket Sanju Samson Joins Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad After Bangladesh Century scr

    Sanju Samson joins Kerala Ranji Camp

    cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rain Threatens Bengaluru Match scr

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

    football UEFA Nations League: Germany edge past Netherlands in Munich scr

    UEFA Nations League: Germany edge past Netherlands in Munich

    football UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani scores twice as France beat Belgium 2-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani scores twice as France beat Belgium 2-1

    Recent Stories

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape possession; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri DYFI Shibin murder case anr

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild' NTI

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild'

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan RBA

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon