Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 IPL players with most sixes

Chris Gayle leads the IPL with 357 sixes, followed by Rohit Sharma (280), Virat Kohli (272), MS Dhoni (252), and AB de Villiers (251). These explosive batsmen have entertained fans with their incredible power hitting throughout the IPL's history.

IPL's Biggest Six Hitters

Top 5 Players With Most Sixes in IPL Cricket: IPL is known for its explosive action and excitement. Boundaries and sixes rain down, thrilling fans. Many records are made and broken. Let's take a look at the records for most sixes and the top 5 players who hit them…

Chris Gayle - IPL Sixes King The Universe Boss, West Indies' explosive batsman Chris Gayle, has hit 357 sixes in 142 IPL matches, topping the list. Gayle has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings.

Rohit Sharma - MI's Six-Hitting Captain: The Hitman, India's six-hitting king, has smashed 280 sixes in 257 IPL matches. Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians until 2023, led the team to 5 IPL titles.

Rohit Sharma - MI's Run Machine Rohit Sharma was part of the Deccan Chargers team that won the IPL's 2nd season. In the IPL, Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 6628 runs, including 43 fifties and 2 centuries.

Virat Kohli - RCB's Run Machine Virat Kohli has hit 272 sixes in 253 IPL matches. He has also smashed 705 boundaries. Playing for RCB for the past 17 seasons, Virat Kohli has scored a total of 8004 runs, with a high score of 113. He is close to surpassing Rohit Sharma's sixes record.

MS Dhoni - CSK's Captain Cool MS Dhoni: Captain Cool has hit 252 sixes in 264 IPL matches. He has also scored 5243 runs, including 24 fifties, with a high score of 84*.

AB de Villiers - Mr. 360 AB de Villiers: Mr. 360 has hit 251 sixes in 184 IPL matches. He has also scored 5162 runs, including 40 fifties and 3 centuries.

Latest Videos