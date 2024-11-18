Bigg Boss contestant Alice Kaushik inspired budget friendly suits

Lifestyle
Actress Alice Kaushik came into limelight with Pandya Store. She is currently seen in Bigg Boss 18. She is getting a lot of love from fans
Alice Kaushik beats good beauties in beauty. In such a situation, we have brought you the actress's suit collection, which you can recreate in 1-2 thousand and spread the water
Almost every woman wears a cotton suit. In such a situation, instead of straight or A-line Kurti, you can wear a Thai slit Kurti like Alice
You can choose this Chanderi silk salwar suit like Alice on Anarkali pattern for daily wear and small functions. The actress has chosen a no jewelry look
Sharara salwar suit is best for flaunting the figure. You will find many patterns of it in the market on minimal and heavy work. You can buy it between 1000-2000 rupees
The era of dhoti salwar suit has returned. If you also follow celeb fashion then include it in your wardrobe. Readymade 2 thousand will get this easily