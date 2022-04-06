Champions League: Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool warning despite win over Benfica

Liverpool trumped Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarterfinals away from home. However, Jurgen Klopp still has a warning for The Reds.

It was a top performance from Liverpool against Benfica in the opening leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinals. Played at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Tuesday, The Reds won 3-1 to have a foot into the semis, heading into the second leg at Anfield. However, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has still issued a warning to his side.

"Coming here and winning an away game in the Champions League is tough. Benfica fought for their lives. We gave them a little bit too much, but they deserved the goal, even though we could have defended better. They had counter-attacks, it is not easy to keep the ball all the time, and the more risk you take, they have outstanding players," Klopp told BT Sport.

"It was a tough game, what I expected, the crowd was there, we knew 2-0 is nothing, nice but not more. They scored the goal, and it was much more open than we wanted, but the goalie was probably the best player and made a couple of excellent saves. We are two goals up, half-time. Let's keep going," added Klopp. ALSO READ: Fans irked after PSG chief suggests Champions League final needs to be 'bigger than Super Bowl'

