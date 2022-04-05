Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    I've told Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool - Egypt sports minister Ashram Sobhi

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Mohamed Salah has been linked to a move away from Liverpool. Meanwhile, Egypt's sports minister Ashram Sobhi has warned him against continuing with The Reds.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Egyptian striker is already a legend in Liverpool. While his contract is set to end in 2023, he is yet to sign a new contract with The Reds. Also, there have been reports that he could be willing to leave and try his luck somewhere else. In the meantime, Egypt's sports minister Ashram Sobhi has warned him against continuing at Anfield.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sobhi believes that there might be a plot against him that could lead to his career downfall if he decides to continue with Liverpool. According to reports, Salah had earlier rejected a new contract worth £400,000 per week. On the other hand, some reports suggested that he was not looking to become English Premier League's (EPL's) highest-paid player and just wanted to continue at Anfield, having received immense love from The Reds' fans.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, MATCHDAY 31 REVIEW - ARSENAL, CHELSEA SUFFER SHOCKING LOSSES

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I met with Mohamed Salah at the airport after the end of the Senegal match and the failure to reach the World Cup finals and said to him to forget what happened and focus on what's next. I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool. However, his direction now is to renew his contract with Liverpool. There are campaigns against Salah directed by some to bring him down, but I asked him not to pay attention to them," Sobhi was quoted as saying to Egyptian radio.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Salah has been sensational for Liverpool, having joined the club in 2017. Since then, he has scored 153 goals for the club in 240 matches across competitions, besides helping the side win five titles since joining. Meanwhile, The Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp has also expressed his confidence in the Egyptian signing a new contract at Anfield.

