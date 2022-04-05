Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans irked after PSG chief suggests Champions League final needs to be 'bigger than Super Bowl'

    PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has proposed that the Champions League incorporates a Super Bowl-style opening ceremony to guarantee that every match is treated as an “event and entertainment” in the same way that the US showpiece is.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    In a statement that has sent football fans fuming, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has proposed that UEFA Champions League must introduce a Super Bowl-like opening ceremony to ensure every game becomes 'an event and entertainment' similar to the US showpiece event.

    In recent times, the Super Bowl has gained popularity for its pre-game and half-time ceremonies, with this year's event featuring performances from celebrities like Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and more. In comparison, Champions League matches are a lot less glitzy and extravagant, although a brief opening ceremony takes place before every final. This year's Champions League final will take place on May 28 at the Stade de France.

    Also read: 'I always overthink': Guardiola's sarcastic jibe ahead of Man City's clash with Atletico Madrid

    During an interview with The Athletic, PSG President Al-Khelaifi urged UEFA to emulate their American counterparts by bringing in an opening ceremony and tweaking their Super Cup format. 

    "The final should be bigger. I can't understand how the Super Bowl can feel bigger than the Champions League final," Al-Khelaifi said when discussing Europe's elite club competition.

    "The Super Bowl, and the US generally, have this mindset, creativity and entertainment. That's what I have suggested, to have an opening ceremony to the Champions League, to have one match on the opening night where the winners take on a big team — maybe it is not a good idea, but at least let's challenge the status quo. Each match needs to be an event and entertainment," the PSG chief added.

    Al-Khelaifi's comment has not gone down well with fans, with several irked supporters of the sport taking to Twitter to suggest that emulating the Super Bowl format will kill the essence of football itself. Here's a look at what some fans said on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
