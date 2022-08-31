US Open 2022: Super happy to be back, says Nadal after rallying past Hijikata to reach second round

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Four-time champion Rafael Nadal overcame dropping the first set to defeat Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata at the US Open 2022 first round on Tuesday.

    It was a long wait for Spanish ace Rafael Nadal, but the four-time US Open champion found his rhythm at this year's Grand Slam at the Flushing Meadows and defeated Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata on Tuesday to advance to the second round. The 22-time Grand Slam winner, who competed for the first time since he won the 2019 title, triumphed 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 over his 198th-ranked opponent to register his 65th career win in New York.

    "It's been a long wait. For some time, I thought I might not be able to be back, so I am super happy. Night sessions in New York are the best," Nadal said following the win. "I just have to be humble and accept the process, day after day in practices and matches and stay positive," he added.

    The 36-year-old, chasing a 23rd Grand Slam title and third of 2022, will face a tough challenge against Italian Fabio Fognini, who rallied from two sets down against Nadal in New York in 2015. The Spaniard leads the pair's ATP Head2Head series 13-4.

    The third-ranked player in the world, Nadal, entered this year's competition dogged by an injury after having to surrender his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal strain. The Spanish ace had only played once before Tuesday, the first-up loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati, and at the start of the game on Tuesday, he appeared rusty.

    Hijikata, playing in his first Grand Slam match, unexpectedly broke for a 4-3 advantage and won the first set in the tenth game with the help of 11 courageous winners. However, Nadal soon recovered, levelling the match with breaks in the second and eighth games of the second set. 

    A break in the third set's fourth game for a 3-1 advantage was sufficient for two sets to one advantage. Nadal wrapped up the tie on a fifth match point, sealing the victory with a searing forehand pass to progress in a tournament that does not feature his long-time rival Novak Djokovic, who was banned from the US over his refusal to be vaccinated.

