US Open 2022: Novak Djokovic pulls out due to non-vaccinated status; fans heart-broken

In a piece of heart-breaking news for tennis fans, 21-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, has pulled out of the US Open 2022. The reason is similar to the Australian Open earlier this year, as travel restrictions for non-vaccinated travellers make Djokovic ineligible to enter the United States of America (USA). While it was earlier reported that the US government was looking into its travel regulations, giving the Serbian a glimmer of hope, the new travel guidelines were no help to him. Thus, he will have to wait for a shot at his 22nd Slam title.

Taking to Twitter, Djokovic wrote, “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you, #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit, and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon, tennis world!"

The US Open also acknowledged Djokovic's withdrawal, stating, "Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 US Open prior to the draw taking place this morning. The official seeding list is not determined until the draw is made. As the Qualifying Tournament has commenced, his withdrawal resulted in a lucky loser being included in the draw."

Commenting on the same, US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster said, "Novak is a great champion, and it is regrettable that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open."