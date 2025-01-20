Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President, JD Vance as VP; America awaits sweeping changes (WATCH)

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President, alongside JD Vance as Vice President, in a ceremony led by Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, with the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. JD Vance was also sworn in as Vice President during the grand inauguration ceremony. Trump's political comeback, following a tumultuous four years that included two impeachments and a criminal conviction, culminated in a historic inauguration ceremony held in the US Capitol Rotunda—a site still bearing the legacy of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Trump’s inauguration was attended by former US Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. Notable foreign dignitaries, including Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, were also present. High-profile figures from the tech world, such as Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla and SpaceX), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Tim Cook (Apple), and Sundar Pichai (Google), added to the event's prominence.

Earlier, Joe and Jill Biden welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to the White House, for tea ahead of Trump's swearing in. This tea meeting, a longstanding inauguration tradition, was skipped by Trump during Biden's inauguration four years ago but is being upheld by the Democrat as he geared up to hand over power to his successor.

Trump, 78, celebrated his improbable comeback in a private gathering at his Virginia golf club over the weekend, which included a live performance by an Elvis Presley impersonator and a fireworks display. As tradition dictates, he spent the night before the inauguration at Blair House, the president’s official guest residence, where he held a breakfast meeting with Republican senators.

In the hours leading up to the ceremony, Trump delivered an impassioned speech to thousands of his supporters at a rally in Washington’s Capital One Arena, declaring, “We won,” and emphasizing his commitment to “take our country back.” He promised to restore American strength, prosperity, dignity, and pride, vowing to combat border invasions, dismantle “radical woke ideology” in the military, and bring law and order to US cities.

“We’re going to stop the invasion of our borders,” Trump said. “We’re going to unlock the liquid gold that’s right under our feet… We’re going to get radical woke ideology the hell out of our military.” He also touted his role in bringing back TikTok to American users and credited himself for Sunday’s release of hostages from Gaza.

Trump to sign over 200 executive orders on Day 1

As Donald Trump embarks on his second term, he is expected to waste no time enacting sweeping changes. On his first day in office, President Trump is set to sign more than 200 executive orders, aimed at addressing key issues such as border security, energy independence, reducing living costs for American families, and eliminating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government. These sweeping actions are part of Trump’s broader strategy to swiftly implement his agenda and reshape the nation’s policies from day one of his second term.

On his first day in office, the Trump administration would declare a national emergency at the US-Mexico border and direct the Department of Defense to send armed forces to “erect physical barriers” and complete border wall construction. The Trump administration is expected to also suspend refugee resettlement for at least four months, reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" policy, and pursuing capital punishment for specific crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants.

“The last four years have created an unconscionable risk to public safety, public health and the national security of the United States due to the Biden administration border policy,” one incoming White House official said on a press call.

Regarding energy, Trump will "fully unleash" Alaskan energy, highlighting its importance to US national security.

Additionally, Trump will move quickly to suspend the security clearances of 51 national security officials linked to the Hunter Biden laptop issue. He will establish a clear definition of biological sex, rename historical sites such as the “Gulf of America,” and end all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the federal government.

