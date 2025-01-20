'Saved by God to make America great again': US President Trump unveils bold executive actions; full list here

Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as the 47th President of the United States, marking the beginning of a new chapter in American leadership.

Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as the 47th President of the United States, marking the beginning of a new chapter in American leadership. In a bold and nationalistic inaugural address, Trump emphasized his commitment to putting "America first" and laid out an ambitious agenda for his second term.

Trump, who took the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, began his speech with a declaration that “the golden age of America begins right now.” He vowed to restore America’s respect on the global stage and to "make America great again."

“The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer during every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first,” he said.

The President also doubled down on his position to put an end to what he described as the “weaponization” of the justice department, which he believes has been politicized under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

“Our sovereignty will be reclaimed, our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced,” Trump said. “The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the justice department and our government will end, and our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free. America will soon be greater, stronger and far more exceptional than ever before.”

Trump attacks Biden as unable to 'manage even a simple crisis at home'

Donald Trump then turned his focus to criticizing Joe Biden for his inability to manage border security and other crises under his administration.

“We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad. It fails to protect our magnificent, law-abiding American citizens, but provide sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world,” Trump said.

“We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders, or, more importantly, its own people," he added.

He then attempted to hold his Democratic predecessor responsible for several natural disasters that have unfolded in recent months.

"Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina, been treated so badly, and other states who are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago. Or more recently, Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense. They’re raging through the houses and communities even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting. We can’t let this happen," he said.

Trump says he 'was saved by God to make America great again'

One of the most striking moments of Trump’s speech was his reference to being “saved by God.” The President recounted an assassination attempt he survived just months ago, describing how a bullet had narrowly missed him in Pennsylvania.

“My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed, their freedom. From this moment on America’s decline is over,” he said.

"Our liberties and our nation’s glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency and loyalty of America’s government. Over the past eight years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250 year history, and I’ve learned a lot along the way. The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you. Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again," he continued.

Trump outlines executive actions he intends to take as President: Full list

1. Trump announced plans to sign an executive order declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border. He vowed to "immediately halt" all illegal entry and begin the process of deporting millions of "criminal aliens" to their countries of origin.

2. Trump also detailed several key measures, including the reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" policy and the deployment of additional troops and resources to the border.

3. Trump announced that today’s executive orders would designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

4. He further stated that by invoking the "Alien Enemies Act of 1798," he would direct the government to use the "full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement" to eliminate foreign gangs operating on US soil.

5. Trump announced that he would direct all members of his cabinet to take immediate action to "defeat" inflation and "rapidly bring down costs and prices."

6. Trump also pledged to declare a national energy emergency, reiterating his commitment to ramping up oil and gas drilling on US soil. "America will be a manufacturing nation once again," he declared, emphasizing that the US holds the largest reserves of oil and natural gas in the world, which he vowed to fully exploit. He capped off his remarks with a call to "Drill baby drill," receiving loud applause from the audience.

7. Trump declared that the US will become a "rich nation again" thanks to the "liquid gold under our feet" — a reference to the country’s vast oil and gas reserves. He also detailed his strategy for revitalizing the auto industry, pledging to revoke the "electric vehicle mandate" and to bring automobile manufacturing back to America, aiming to produce cars "at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago."

8. Trump announced plans to immediately overhaul trade, establishing the "External Revenue Service" to collect tariff duties and revenues from "foreign sources." He promised that these revenues would help restore the American dream, which he claimed would soon thrive like never before.

9. He also vowed to sign an Executive Order to end censorship, declaring that after years of "illegal and unconstitutional restriction of expression," he would work to bring back free speech to America.

10. Trump vowed to end what he described as the government's policy of injecting race and gender into "every aspect of public and private life," promising to create a society that is "color-blind and merit-based."

11. He also declared that, effective immediately, it would be official US government policy to recognize only two genders: male and female.

12. Trump announced that he would reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from the military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate, with full back pay.

13. He also pledged to sign an order to stop military personnel from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty, stating that this policy would end immediately.

14. Trump announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America". He promised to change the name of the Alaskan mountain Denali back to Mt. McKinley, honoring former US President William McKinley.

15. Trump spoke about the Panama Canal, calling it a "foolish gift that should have never been made" to Panama. He falsely claimed that "China is operating" the canal, adding, "We didn’t give it to China. We're taking it back," which was met with applause from his supporters.

16. Trump spoke of ambition and reaching "new heights of victory and success," declaring that the US would increase its wealth, expand its territory, and carry its flag into new frontiers, including Mars. "We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, to plant the stars and stripes on planet Mars," he proclaimed.

Trump acknowledged his political comeback, stating, "the American people have spoken." He emphasized that his success proves that nothing is impossible in America, declaring, "In America, doing the impossible is what we do best."

He concluded by asserting that America would not be conquered or intimidated, vowing, "We will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign, and independent nation." Trump closed with a bold declaration: "The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun."

