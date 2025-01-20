'Deewangi, Deewangi': Sunil Gavaskar shakes a leg at MCA's 50th anniversary celebration; WATCH viral video

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai celebrated its 50th anniversary with former cricket legends, including Sunil Gavaskar, who charmed fans by dancing at the event. Gavaskar recalled his fond memories of the stadium, calling it "love at first sight" and a symbol of Mumbai's cricket legacy.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in grand style. The event, organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), saw a stellar lineup of former Indian cricket legends, including Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane. Also present at the event was former cricketer Diana Edulji.

The celebration turned out to be a vibrant and nostalgic affair, with the Mumbai cricket stars reminiscing about their first experiences at Wankhede and how the stadium has been a significant part of their cricket journey. The event featured a dazzling mix of music, dance, a laser show, and cultural performances showcasing Marathi traditions.



WPL 2025: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana's salary: Know about big record

One of the most heartwarming moments of the celebration was when Sunil Gavaskar, who was part of the Indian squad for the stadium's first international match in January 1975, was encouraged to dance by the event's anchor. Known for his composed and dignified persona, Gavaskar surprised everyone by joining in an impromptu dance performance. MCA later shared a clip of the former captain’s dance moves on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, and it quickly went viral, winning the hearts of fans and cricket enthusiasts.

Gavaskar, who became the first batsman to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, took a trip down memory lane while reflecting on Wankhede’s importance in his cricket career. He fondly recalled the first time he stepped onto the field at the stadium and described it as "love at first sight."



'He just sent one-line text': KCA president breaks silence on Samson's absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy

"When Wankhede Stadium was built in 1974, our dressing rooms were downstairs. When we walked onto the field for the first time during a practice session, it felt like home," Gavaskar said. "Before this, we had been playing at the Brabourne Stadium, which was part of the Cricket Club of India. But coming to Wankhede felt different – it felt like Mumbai's own home ground. The connection you have with your home ground is always special. I still feel that pride whenever I visit here for commentary," he added.

The celebration at Wankhede Stadium was not just a reminder of the past but also a testament to the love and legacy of Indian cricket. It was an event that brought together some of the sport’s finest players and left fans with lasting memories of the stadium’s 50-year journey.

Latest Videos