Rohit Sharma to play in Ranji Trophy for 1st time in nearly a decade as Mumbai faces J&K; check full squad

India captain Rohit Sharma will play in a Ranji Trophy match for the first time in nearly a decade, as he and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal were named in Mumbai's squad for their upcoming fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, starting January 23 at the MCA-BKC Ground.

Rohit Sharma to play in Ranji Trophy for 1st time in nearly a decade as Mumbai faces J&K; check full squad snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

India captain Rohit Sharma will play in a Ranji Trophy match for the first time in nearly a decade, as he and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal were named in Mumbai's squad for their upcoming fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, starting January 23 at the MCA-BKC Ground.

Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead the team, as confirmed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in their squad announcement on Monday.

Rohit confirmed his participation in the next Ranji Trophy match during a press conference on Saturday, where India's squads for the limited-overs series against England and the Champions Trophy were revealed. When asked about playing in the domestic match, Rohit simply stated, "I will."

Recently, there has been growing concern over Rohit Sharma's form in Test cricket, following a string of disappointing performances in his last eight matches, including against New Zealand at home and Australia during their recent tour.

Rohit attended a Mumbai training session on January 15, as it became evident after the team's poor showing in Australia that the BCCI has made it mandatory for all contracted players to feature in domestic cricket, barring fitness issues.

Also read: Rishabh Pant named Lucknow Super Giants' captain for IPL 2025, says will keep MS Dhoni's advice in mind

Shortly after, Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the Mumbai camp at BKC, taking part in several batting sessions with his domestic team.

Rohit had previously cited his busy schedule with the national team as a reason for not playing in domestic cricket.

"(In) the last 6-7 years, I can at least tell about what has happened with me since I've started playing Test cricket regularly, which is from 2019, you hardly have any time (in hand)," he told media.

"And then, when you play so much international cricket through the year, you need some time off as well as a cricketer just to refresh, get your mind right, just to be ready for the upcoming season," he added.

"But we have addressed it now and nobody takes it for granted or anything like that. It is just based on looking at how one has gone through the season, how much rest he needs. Based on all of that, we decide what is going to happen with certain players. Now it's been made mandatory that if there is time, you have to play domestic cricket,” he further stated.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (wk), Akash Anand (wk), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rishabh Pant named Lucknow Super Giants' captain for IPL 2025, says will keep MS Dhoni's advise in mind snt

Rishabh Pant named Lucknow Super Giants' captain for IPL 2025, says will keep MS Dhoni's advice in mind

'Deewangi, Deewangi': Sunil Gavaskar shakes a leg at MCA's 50th anniversary celebration; WATCH viral video vkp

'Deewangi, Deewangi': Sunil Gavaskar shakes a leg at MCA's 50th anniversary celebration; WATCH viral video

He just sent one-line text: KCA president breaks silence on Samson's absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy

'He just sent one-line text': KCA president breaks silence on Samson's absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025: Why was India's squad announcement delayed by 2 hours? Reason REVEALED hrd

Champions Trophy 2025: Why was India's squad announcement delayed by 2 hours? Reason REVEALED

He has exceptional ODI record: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from Indias Champions Trophy 2025 squad

‘He has exceptional ODI record’: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Recent Stories

Is a Term Insurance Plan at 'Zero Cost' a Smart Buy?

Is a Term Insurance Plan at ‘Zero Cost’ a Smart Buy?

Health Conditions Linked to 9/11 Exposure

Health Conditions Linked to 9/11 Exposure

Unusual robbery in Tamil Nadu as thieves drill through wall of shop to take beer but leave cash behind dmn

Unusual robbery in Tamil Nadu as thieves drill through wall of shop to take beer but leave cash behind

TRAI rules: Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20 gcw

TRAI rules: Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building vkp

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building

Recent Videos

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Video Icon
'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Video Icon
Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon