International Yoga Day 2022: 10 quotes by PM Modi that will inspire you today

    First Published Jun 20, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

    International Yoga Day, which aims at raising awareness of the benefits of practicing yoga, is celebrated every year on June 21.

    In 2014, the 69th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted and declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The idea of declaring an International Day of Yoga at the UN was formally proposed by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The adoption of draft Resolution A/69/L.17 was effected after a record 175 countries co-sponsored it. 

    Since then, International Yoga Day, which aims at raising awareness of the benefits of practicing yoga, has been celebrated every year on June 21 worldwide with much aplomb. Yoga Day is celebrated under a different theme every year, and this year, the special day will be observed under the theme 'Yoga for Humanity'. After much deliberation and consultation, this year's theme was selected and announced by PM Modi in his monthly Mann Ki Baat address.

    PM Modi had added that 'Yoga for Humanity' appropriately portrays how it served humanity in alleviating the sufferings during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    On International Yoga Day 2022, let's revisit ten quotes on Yoga by PM Modi that will inspire several to believe in the power that embodies unity of mind and body:

    "International Yoga Day is a reflection of the largest knowledge-based peoples’ movement the world has ever seen."

    "Yoga is a symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget."

    "Yoga is not only about Rog Mukti but also Bhog Mukti. Yoga can be our cultural ambassador. We can reach out to the world through this medium."

    "Yoga is a philosophy of discipline and meditation that transforms the spirit and makes the individual a better person in thought, action, knowledge, and devotion."

    "We are disconnected from ourselves in today’s times. Therefore, Yoga helps us in reconnecting with ourselves."

    "Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfillment, harmony between man and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being."

    "Yoga guarantees wellness as well as fitness. It is not merely an exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing."

    "Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process."

    "Yoga is a code to connect people with life and to reconnect mankind with nature. It expands our limited sense of self, to see our families, societies, and mankind, as extensions of ourselves."

    "Yoga is not about what one will get, it is about what one can give up."

