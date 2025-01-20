Man United's worst start in 131 years: Bruno Fernandes issues rallying cry, says 'I'm not here to lose games'

Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United’s players to be bolder and more confident in order to reverse their worst home start to a season in 131 years.

Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United’s players to be bolder and more confident in order to reverse their worst home start to a season in 131 years. Although the United captain equalized with a penalty after Yankuba Minteh’s opener, Ruben Amorim’s team quickly regained control and dominated the match, finishing with a convincing 3-1 victory by the time referee Peter Bankes blew the final whistle.

When asked if this disappointing form had become the new norm for United, who have not had such a poor home performance since their days as Newton Heath, Fernandes was resolute in his response.

"It can’t be. I understand the perspective from the outside. But we can’t be comfortable in thinking that this is OK. It’s not. I’m not here to lose games and be in the position we are in at the moment. But I know that no-one in that dressing room is and if someone is, they can’t be here," the United captain told Sky Sports.

A late hat-trick from Amad Diallo had salvaged Manchester United's performance against Southampton on Thursday, but no such heroics came this time.

For Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, the match was "comfortable" for the visiting Seagulls, who have made their annual trip to Old Trafford with little difficulty.

Brighton’s victory on Sunday means that United have now lost six of their last seven Premier League encounters with the Seagulls, with just one win to their name, including defeats in all three meetings at Old Trafford during this run.

"It doesn’t matter to me. It’s another loss to us. It doesn’t matter how many times they’ve won against us. I remember in the past where they haven’t won a game here. That’s not going to change anything. The main thing that is going change for us is we didn’t get the three points today. Congratulations to them, they did a good game and they deservedly won the game," Fernandes added.

Any suggestions that Amorim might alter his style to turn around the team's results were quickly dismissed by the coach himself following the defeat.

"I'm not going to change the way I see the game. I'm very clear on that. The players are going to suffer, I'm sorry, the fans are going to suffer. I have one way of doing things, I know it's going to [bring] results. But we have to suffer these moments. I think it's very clear for everybody what we are going to do," Amorim declared.

