Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic slips out of Top 2

Novak Djokovic fell below the top two seeds for the first time in four years, while Danil Medvedev regained the top spot.

Following his quarter-final defeat to Rafael Nadal of Spain in the French Open, Novak Djokovic fell below the top two seeds for the first time since October 2018. Danil Medvedev of Russia took the Serbian’s first-place ranking. Despite losing an unlikely final in Rosmalen Grass Court Championships 2022 on Sunday, Medvedev has been great in the last 12 months, winning the 2021 US Open and being a close finalist in the 2022 Australian Open Final. After reaching the Australian Open final, Medvedev became world number one between February and March.

The second seed was occupied by the German Alexander Zverev, who reached the semi-final of the French Open, however, had to retire due to a knee injury. His opponent in the semi-final and eventual French Open champion Rafael Nadal stayed in fourth place. It meant that for the first time since November 2003, either Djokovic [ranked third], Nadal [ranked fourth], or Roger Federer [ranked 68] aren’t in the top two places of the ATP Rankings.

In other significant movements, French Open finalist 23-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway entered the top five in the ATP rankings for the first time. Former Wimbledon Champion Andy Murray of Great Britain (GB) joined the top 50 for the first time since 2018.