Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic slips out of Top 2

    Novak Djokovic fell below the top two seeds for the first time in four years, while Danil Medvedev regained the top spot.

    Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic slips out of Top 2-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 6:02 PM IST

    Following his quarter-final defeat to Rafael Nadal of Spain in the French Open, Novak Djokovic fell below the top two seeds for the first time since October 2018. Danil Medvedev of Russia took the Serbian’s first-place ranking. Despite losing an unlikely final in Rosmalen Grass Court Championships 2022 on Sunday, Medvedev has been great in the last 12 months, winning the 2021 US Open and being a close finalist in the 2022 Australian Open Final. After reaching the Australian Open final, Medvedev became world number one between February and March.

    The second seed was occupied by the German Alexander Zverev, who reached the semi-final of the French Open, however, had to retire due to a knee injury. His opponent in the semi-final and eventual French Open champion Rafael Nadal stayed in fourth place. It meant that for the first time since November 2003, either Djokovic [ranked third], Nadal [ranked fourth], or Roger Federer [ranked 68] aren’t in the top two places of the ATP Rankings.

    ALSO READ: Roger Federer confirms his return to ATP Tour and Grand Slams in 2023

    In other significant movements, French Open finalist 23-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway entered the top five in the ATP rankings for the first time. Former Wimbledon Champion Andy Murray of Great Britain (GB) joined the top 50 for the first time since 2018.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Canott help but admire Manchester City style of play - Erling Haaland after completing move-ayh

    'Can't help but admire Man City's style of play' - Erling Haaland after completing move

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27, Indian Premier League: TV television deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore-ayh

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27: TV deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni unassuming nature-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni's unassuming nature

    UEFA Nations League, UCL 2022-23: Fernando Santos unimpressed by referee performance during Portugal defeat to Switzerland-ayh

    Nations League: Santos unimpressed by referee's performance during Portugal's defeat to Switzerland

    Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool-ayh

    Benfica confirms Darwin Nunez transfer to Liverpool

    Recent Stories

    What did Prathyusha Garimella write in her suicide note? Fashion designer found dead in her apartment RBA

    What did Prathyusha Garimella write in her suicide note? Fashion designer found dead in her apartment

    West Bengal Assembly gives green signal to replace Governor as universities chancellor gcw

    West Bengal Assembly gives green signal to replace Governor as universities' chancellor

    Canott help but admire Manchester City style of play - Erling Haaland after completing move-ayh

    'Can't help but admire Man City's style of play' - Erling Haaland after completing move

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life - adt

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life

    Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels RBA

    Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon