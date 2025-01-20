Virat Kohli set to play Ranji Trophy after 12 years, makes himself available for Delhi vs Railways clash

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli is set to make his Ranji Trophy comeback after a decade, playing for Delhi against Railways from January 30, following the BCCI's directive.

New Delhi: After more than a decade-long hiatus, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli is all set to make his Ranji Trophy comeback. Kohli, who last played in the tournament in 2012, has made himself available for Delhi's crucial tie against Railways, scheduled to take place in the national capital from January 30.

Although a neck sprain had ruled him out of Delhi's upcoming away clash against Saurashtra, starting January 23, Kohli has given the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) a thumbs-up for the team's last league match of the Ranji Trophy.

Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed the development, stating, "Virat has informed DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and the team management that he's available for the game against Railways."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it compulsory for contracted cricketers to participate in domestic cricket, unless hindered by fitness issues. This move comes in the wake of India's series loss in Australia earlier this month.

