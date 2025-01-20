PM Modi congratulates 'dear friend' Donald Trump on inauguration as 47th US President; read message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi hailed Trump’s inauguration as a historic moment and expressed optimism about strengthening India-US relations under his leadership.

“Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” wrote PM Modi.

This marks Trump’s return to the White House after a tumultuous four-year hiatus marked by two impeachments and a criminal conviction. His political comeback culminated in a grand ceremony at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office. JD Vance, a prominent Republican senator, was sworn in as Vice President.

PM Modi’s congratulatory message highlights the longstanding partnership between India and the United States, with the Indian leader expressing a desire to build on past cooperation. Modi and Trump had shared a close rapport during Trump’s first term, evident in landmark events such as the “Howdy, Modi!” rally in Houston in 2019 and the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in 2020. The Indian Prime Minister’s statement signals a continuation of this strong bilateral relationship.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by former US Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, along with several high-profile global dignitaries. Representing India, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar joined other international leaders such as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Argentine President Javier Milei. Prominent figures from the tech industry, including Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, and Jeff Bezos, added to the event's prestige.

