PM Modi congratulates 'dear friend' Donald Trump on inauguration as 47th US President; read message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States.

PM Modi congratulates 'dear friend' Donald Trump on inauguration as 47th US President; read message snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 10:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 10:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi hailed Trump’s inauguration as a historic moment and expressed optimism about strengthening India-US relations under his leadership.

“Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” wrote PM Modi.

This marks Trump’s return to the White House after a tumultuous four-year hiatus marked by two impeachments and a criminal conviction. His political comeback culminated in a grand ceremony at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office. JD Vance, a prominent Republican senator, was sworn in as Vice President.

PM Modi’s congratulatory message highlights the longstanding partnership between India and the United States, with the Indian leader expressing a desire to build on past cooperation. Modi and Trump had shared a close rapport during Trump’s first term, evident in landmark events such as the “Howdy, Modi!” rally in Houston in 2019 and the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in 2020. The Indian Prime Minister’s statement signals a continuation of this strong bilateral relationship.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by former US Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, along with several high-profile global dignitaries. Representing India, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar joined other international leaders such as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Argentine President Javier Milei. Prominent figures from the tech industry, including Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, and Jeff Bezos, added to the event's prestige.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

EAM Jaishankar attends Trump's inauguration as 47th US President; shares picture with fellow foreign ministers dmn

EAM Jaishankar attends Trump's inauguration as 47th US President; shares picture with fellow foreign ministers

Indigenously built Pralay missile to debut on 76th Republic Day parade dmn

Indigenously built Pralay missile to debut on 76th Republic Day parade

ALH Dhruv helicopter grounding is a slight setback, says Defence Secretary dmn

ALH Dhruv helicopter grounding is a “slight setback”, says Defence Secretary

We demand capital punishment IMA reacts after life sentence for Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case snt

'We demand capital punishment': IMA reacts after life sentence for Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case

19-year-old girl falls 60 feet while paragliding in Himachal, dies; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH) shk

19-year-old girl falls 60 feet while paragliding in Himachal, dies; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Saved by God to make America great again US President Trump unveils bold executive actions; full list here snt

'Saved by God to make America great again': US President Trump unveils bold executive actions; full list here

President Biden issues last-minute pardons to family members, commutes sentence of activist Leonard Peltier dmn

President Biden issues last-minute pardons to family members, commutes sentence of activist Leonard Peltier

EAM Jaishankar attends Trump's inauguration as 47th US President; shares picture with fellow foreign ministers dmn

EAM Jaishankar attends Trump's inauguration as 47th US President; shares picture with fellow foreign ministers

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President, JD Vance as VP; America awaits sweeping changes (WATCH) snt

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President, JD Vance as VP; America awaits sweeping changes (WATCH)

Virat Kohli set to play Ranji Trophy after 12 years, makes himself available for Delhi vs Railways clash dmn

Virat Kohli set to play Ranji Trophy after 12 years, makes himself available for Delhi vs Railways clash

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon
‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

Video Icon
Biden Reflects on His Legacy in Emotional FAREWELL Video from People's House | WATCH

Biden Reflects on His Legacy in Emotional FAREWELL Video from People's House | WATCH

Video Icon
Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon