Rishabh Pant named Lucknow Super Giants' captain for IPL 2025, says will keep MS Dhoni's advice in mind

Rishabh Pant has been appointed captain of Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025 after being bought for a record Rs 27 crore at the mega auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially named Rishabh Pant as their captain for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, set to begin on March 21. The announcement comes after the franchise released their former skipper KL Rahul ahead of the November 2024 mega auction, where they secured Pant for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore—the highest in IPL history.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter will work alongside head coach Justin Langer as LSG aims to reclaim its position among the IPL’s elite teams after a disappointing seventh-place finish last season. Pant, who brings years of experience and aggressive leadership to the table, is expected to play a pivotal role in reinvigorating the team.

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants, expressed confidence in Pant’s leadership, stating, “I see a born leader in Rishabh Pant. From my point of view, he will probably be the best captain the IPL has seen.”

"People now say 'Mahi, Rohit' in IPL's most successful captains list. Mark my words, after 10-12 years it'll be 'Mahi, Rohit, and Rishabh Pant," he added.

In response, Pant said, "Mahi bhai is my love. His wisdom is legendary. His advice is pretty solid. His words are like gold. He always says, 'Focus on the process, and the results will come.' I have taken this to my mind."

"I had only one tension, and it was Punjab Kings. We know Punjab can go crazy, they had 112 crore, the next best was 82 crore," Pant added.

Pant’s appointment is a significant chapter in his IPL career. Having been a part of the Delhi Capitals since 2016, he was made captain in 2021 after Shreyas Iyer’s injury and continued to lead the side in 2022. However, a life-threatening car accident in December 2022 temporarily sidelined him, forcing him to miss IPL 2023.

Pant made a triumphant return in IPL 2024, scoring 446 runs and reclaiming his position as Delhi Capitals’ captain. Despite a below-par season for the team, his strong performances earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad, where he played a vital role in India’s victorious campaign.

Pant will lead a squad that includes retained players Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan. He will also be supported by key overseas stars such as David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram, making LSG a formidable side for the upcoming season.

Having amassed 3,284 runs in 111 IPL matches, Pant’s experience and fearless approach make him a perfect fit for the leadership role at LSG. Fans are optimistic that his dynamic captaincy will help the franchise secure their first-ever IPL title.

With the stage set for IPL 2025, all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant as he leads Lucknow Super Giants into a new era.

Latest Videos