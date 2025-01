After nearly three months, Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 18 came to its finale on Sunday, with Karanveer Mehra emerging as the winner. However, Karanveer's victory did not sit well with everyone. Many social media users have criticized the show, calling it biased and 'paid media' to promote Karanveer Mehra. In response to the trolls, Karanveer Mehra gave a strong rebuttal, 'Bring me my Google pay...'