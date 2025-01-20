EAM Jaishankar attends Trump's inauguration as 47th US President; shares picture with fellow foreign ministers

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attends Donald Trump's inauguration, representing PM Modi, and holds key meetings with Australian and Japanese counterparts to strengthen India-US relations and discuss Quad cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar attends Trump's inauguration as 47th US President; shares picture with fellow foreign ministers
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 10:37 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his special envoy. Jaishankar carried a letter from PM Modi to President Trump, marking a significant gesture in India-US relations.

As part of his visit, Jaishankar held crucial meetings with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, discussing bilateral cooperation and developments regarding Quad, a grouping of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. The Quad meeting, expected to take place on January 21, will be a key platform for discussing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

After meeting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Jaishankar said on X, “Delighted to meet FM @SenatorWong, a Quad colleague, in Washington DC today. As always, enjoyed our discussion on the state of the world”.

Several world leaders and prominent personalities are in attendance for the inauguration witnessed by millions around the globe.

Watch it live here:

Jaishankar's agenda for the Washington trip includes setting the course for intense engagement with the Trump administration, beginning with an early meeting between PM Modi and President Trump. This meeting could potentially take place next month, when PM Modi visits Paris for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit.

Jaishankar discussed developments regarding Quad with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, paving the way for a Quad summit in India later this year. He also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, reviewing progress in bilateral cooperation and discussing ways to deepen relations. India and Japan agreed to designate 2025-26 as the "India-Japan Year of Science, Technology, and Innovation" to further advance cooperation in these fields.

Additionally, Jaishankar's visit comes at a time when President Trump is expected to issue around 100 executive orders on his first day in office, many of which will aim to reverse or eliminate existing policies. Trump has also pledged to pardon January 6 rioters on Day 1 and has threatened to impose high tariffs on China.

Furthermore, Jaishankar's delegation met with Trump advisors, including billionaire Elon Musk, who expressed optimism about the future of US-India relations and advocated for lower trade barriers to increase commerce between the two nations.

As President Trump begins his tenure, all eyes are on his administration's policies, including potential tariffs on Indian products and executive orders on immigration. Jaishankar's visit marks a significant step in navigating these challenges and strengthening India-US relations.

