International Yoga Day 2022: 7 things to keep in mind while practicing it

People are becoming more aware of the benefits of healthy living by the day. Everyone desires a well-balanced diet, exercise and meditation, and adequate sleep. Yoga is regarded as the finest way to maintain one's body healthy and fit. It is not only a healthy option, but it also contributes to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. While many people believe it is simple to begin practicing yoga (it is! ), others wish to be cautious before diving into the realm of meditation. 1. Keep your health in mind: While yoga is a healthful practise, not all asanas are appropriate for everyone. Learn more about an asana before beginning it. If you have an ailment, be sure you can execute your selected asana because it might sometimes worsen the condition.

2. Wear appropriate clothing: When doing yoga, the clothing one wears must be appropriate. Avoid wearing anything that is too tight and instead go for something light and breezy. It will improve your breathing and allow you to complete difficult asanas with ease. 3. Start light: There are many challenging asanas to try if you want to, but it is always best to start light and explore more asanas once you've learned the basics. Tadasana, vrikshasana, sukhasana, and pranayam are some simple and easy asanas. 4. Have a healthy meal: When practising the art, it is also vital to have a balanced diet, which includes three meals each day in the proper amounts. Avoid consuming foods that are bad for your body.