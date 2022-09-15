Roger Federer announces retirement: Know his net worth, major sponsors and other details

In a major shock to millions of fans, tennis star Roger Federer on Thursday announced that he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup. Let's take a look at his net worth, major sponsors and other details.

One of the greatest men's tennis players of all time, Roger Federer, has made the decision to retire from the Grand Slam and ATP tournaments. Federer announced on Thursday that he was giving up competitive tennis. He is regarded as one of the GOATS in the sport and has won 20 Grand Slams. The Laver Cup, which will be held in London the following week, will be Federer's final ATP competition. Federer thanked his supporters and rivals for helping him along the way and stated that, at 41, he thinks the time has come to retire.

According to celebritynetworth, Roger Federer has a net worth of $550 million. The tennis pro has received $130 million in prize money for playing the sport. In 2020, Federer rose to the position of highest-paid athlete globally. He dropped to No. 7 in 2022, though. Federer has secured contracts with many well-known companies; one of his longest is a 10-year, $300 million deal with Uniqlo. Various media reports suggest that the athlete has a $70 million salary, and has made $90 million from endorsements. His famous and biggest sponsors include Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Mercedes-Benz, NetJets, On, RIMOWA, Rolex, Sunrise Communications AG, Switzerland Tourism, etc.