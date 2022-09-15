Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roger Federer announces retirement: Know his net worth, major sponsors and other details

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 7:35 PM IST

    In a major shock to millions of fans, tennis star Roger Federer on Thursday announced that he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup. Let's take a look at his net worth, major sponsors and other details.

    One of the greatest men's tennis players of all time, Roger Federer, has made the decision to retire from the Grand Slam and ATP tournaments. Federer announced on Thursday that he was giving up competitive tennis. He is regarded as one of the GOATS in the sport and has won 20 Grand Slams.

    The Laver Cup, which will be held in London the following week, will be Federer's final ATP competition.

    Federer thanked his supporters and rivals for helping him along the way and stated that, at 41, he thinks the time has come to retire.

    Also Read | Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

    According to celebritynetworth, Roger Federer has a net worth of $550 million. The tennis pro has received $130 million in prize money for playing the sport. In 2020, Federer rose to the position of highest-paid athlete globally. He dropped to No. 7 in 2022, though. Federer has secured contracts with many well-known companies; one of his longest is a 10-year, $300 million deal with Uniqlo.

    Various media reports suggest that the athlete has a $70 million salary, and has made $90 million from endorsements. His famous and biggest sponsors include Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Mercedes-Benz, NetJets, On, RIMOWA, Rolex, Sunrise Communications AG, Switzerland Tourism, etc.

    Also Read | 'Didn't think it was going to take this long' - Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return

    Taking to social media, the tennis player wrote: "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt. and now I must recognize when it is time end my competitive career."

    Federer further thanked his wife Mirka who has stood by his side for every minute. He wrote: "She had warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even whole over 8-months pregnant and has endured by goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years."

    In his farewell letter, the 20-time Grand Slam winner praised his parents and sister, claiming that without them, nothing would have been possible. He made sure to thank all of his coaches, both past and current.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis legend Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

    Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Was quite sure I was going to be followed - Erling Haaland on Manchester City winner vs Borussia Dortmund-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Was quite sure I was going to be followed' - Haaland on City's winner vs Dortmund

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: We have to dust ourselves down - Graham Potter on Chelsea draw vs RB Salzburg-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'We have to dust ourselves down' - Graham Potter on Chelsea's draw vs RB Salzburg

    World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat wins bronze medal, creates special record-ayh

    World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat wins bronze medal, creates special record

    Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah eligible to serve BCCI until 2025 after Supreme Court DC amends cooling-off period-ayh

    Ganguly, Shah eligible to serve BCCI until 2025 after Supreme Court amends cooling-off period

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh MMS video LEAKED on the net drb

    Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh's MMS video LEAKED on the net?

    Queen Elizabeth II s funeral When where and how to watch the last journey Details here gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When, where and how to watch the last journey? Details here

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students; know how to register - adt

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students

    Tennis legend Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

    Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

    Russia 5 other countries not invited for Queen Elizabeth II s funeral know full list here gcw

    Russia, 5 other countries not invited for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon