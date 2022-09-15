Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a statement, Federer said: "I am 41 years old, I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years, and tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt." 

    Delivering a major shock to his millions of fans, tennis star Roger Federer on Thursday announced that he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup.

    "And now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," he added

    In his four-page statement on Twitter and an audio post, Federer said: "The past three years after presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message lately has been very clear."

    Terming it as a bittersweet decision, Federer said he considered himself as one of the most fortunate people on earth. "I had been given a special talent to play, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible," he said.

    "The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I have already lived a lifetime," he said.

    Federer thanked his fans and said he had the immense fortune of playing in front of them in over 40 different countries. "I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all, I have felt incredibly alive."

    Reminiscing his career, the Swiss said: "When my love for tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me, and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder, and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence, and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day. So I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true."

