Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Didn't think it was going to take this long' - Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return

    Roger Federer was back on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Sunday. He hoped to return to the venue as a player next year.

    Did not think it was going to take this long - Roger Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer of Switzerland surprised his fans when he returned to the Centre Court of Wimbledon on Sunday to celebrate the 100 years of the court. Federer did play in the grass-court Grand Slam last year, losing in the quarterfinal to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in straight sets. Since then, he has been out of competitive action for a year, having undergone knee surgery, which has witnessed a long road to recovery for the 40-year-old. Nonetheless, the Swiss is optimistic about returning to the court for one more time as a player, where he has won eight championships.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

    During the ceremony, Federer was asked by John McEnroe and Sue Barker about his chances of a return to the court as a player, to which he replied,  "I hope I can come back one more time. I've been lucky enough to play many matches on this court. It feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

    ALSO READ: 'Give a man a mask...' - Tsitsipas quotes Kyrgios' tattoo in jibe after Wimbledon clash

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

    "It's great to be here with all the other champions. This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses. I maybe didn't think it would take this long to come back. The knee has been rough on me. It's been a good year regardless of tennis. We're happy at home. I didn't know if I should make the trip, but I'm happy standing here right now," concluded Federer.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

    Federer has confirmed that he will be returning to competitive tennis action during Swiss Indoors at Basel this year, while he will be making his full-time return to the ATP Tour next year. Federer has dropped to the 97th rank in ATP Singles after being out of action for so long, as fans desperately await his return to the court.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs against England; netizens relieved-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara's 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs; netizens relieved

    National U-17 womens football team assistant coach Alex Ambrose sacked for sexual misconduct-ayh

    India U-17 women's football team assistant coach sacked for 'sexual misconduct'

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jonny Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on against India; social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

    football Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell snt

    Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    Recent Stories

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here - adt

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    Big Announcement RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    Big Announcement: RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    Himachal Pradesh bus accident school students among dead

    Himachal Pradesh bus accident: 16 people, including school students, dead

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey - adt

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

    WATCH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some insides secrets RBA

    WATCH: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some inside secrets

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon