    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'I saw naked players!' - LVG when informing NED players about their selection

    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 1:16 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands is Qatar-bound, unlike Russia 2018. Meanwhile, its final list of players has been announced, while Louis van Gall caught many players lying naked on the bed while informing them of their selection.

    Image credit: Getty

    European giants Netherlands will be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, having missed out during the 2018 edition in Russia. On Friday, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced the final 26-member squad bound for the Gulf nation to have a shot at the side's maiden WC title triumph. The group came up with quite some surprises, as Xavi Simons, Jeremie Frimpong and Andries Noppert are the uncapped trios to be included. At the same time, Ryan Gravenberch and Sven Botman notably missed out. Meanwhile, head coach Louis van Gaal revealed that while informing the players about their selection, he caught many off-guard, lying naked on their beds.

    Image credit: Getty

    During a press conference, van Gaal talked about the issues and selection difficulties, stating, "It was tough. I even took the time difference into account for the people in England. I saw naked players because they were still in bed! I've said a hundred times I think this group is fantastic. But this is about the vision of the national coach. I discovered that this morning when I told a player, he would not attend a World Cup. It is not easy."

    Image credit: Getty

    Also, notable players like Arnaut Danjuma and Jasper Cillessen have missed out. Meanwhile, skipper-cum-defender Virgil van Dijk will don a special armband, OneLove, to support LGBTQ+ rights. Although the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has warned about its political implications in Qatar, van Gaal has backed his skipper and is not concerned by the governing body's stance.

    Image credit: Getty

    "It's not essential what FIFA thinks. It's about what our association thinks, how the national manager thinks about it, but mostly what Virgil van Dijk believes. I can say something about the situation that doesn't make a difference. [Liverpool boss Jurgen] Klopp said it the right way, and I back him on his opinion," concluded van Gaal, reports FotMob.

    Image credit: Getty

    NED squad for Qatar 2022
    GK: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer
    DEF: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk (c), Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong), Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jurrien Timber, Stefan de Vrij
    Midfielders: Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Xavi Simons, Kenneth Taylor
    Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noah Lang, Wout Weghorst

