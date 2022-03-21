Qatar World Cup 2022: Pundits predict Ronaldo's role for Portugal in playoffs

Cristiano Ronaldo will engage with Portugal this week during the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, pundits have predicted his role for the side in the matches.

Image credit: Getty Images

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo struggles to make a significant impact for Manchester United, as the club is set to finish trophyless this season. Notably, his task will not be easier for his national team, as Portugal prepares to take on Turkey in the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoffs on Thursday. Meanwhile, experts have predicted whether he should start for the side.

Judging by Ronaldo's struggle in terms of consistency at Old Trafford, the Portuguese management is discussing whether to have him in the side for this crucial playoffs match. While Ronaldo has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in Portugal's success throughout his career, his international career may be coming to a close, given his recent struggles. Also, with fans still adoring him as one of the modern-day football GOATs, it will be a challenging and controversial call for the Portuguese management. ALSO READ: Should Manchester United sell Ronaldo? Ex-England midfielder Murphy answers

On the same note, Sergio Pires of Mais Futebol says, "It's almost like a political problem, something that will require a summit to agree on the strategy to prepare Ronaldo's retirement from the national team. I find it controversial to state that a team performs better without its best player, particularly when you don't have a great track record of games played in these circumstances."

In the meantime, a Daily Mail source stated, "It is different when Cristiano plays. Cristiano is an important player, but the players all want to play for him, and all are conscious they have to pass the ball in for him. We say that 'the team is Ronaldo plus 10'. The team is more relaxed without him. The team is better without him." ALSO READ: Did Ronaldo inspire Tom Brady? NFL legend ends retirement; confirms return to Tampa Bay

