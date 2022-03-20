Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Should Manchester United sell Ronaldo? Ex-England midfielder Murphy answers

    After a frustrating campaign, the Red Devils will look to rebuild next season even as talks around who will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick continues.

    football Should Manchester United sell Ronaldo Ex-England midfielder Danny Murphy answers snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 6:32 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, returned to Old Trafford last year amidst much fanfare. While Manchester United fans believed that having the legend back in the dugout would change the fate of the club, the story has not gone according to the script, with several football pundits now questioning if the Red Devils should retain the Portugal international for the upcoming season.

    After a frustrating campaign, the Red Devils will look to rebuild next season even as talks around who will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick continues. United also face an uphill task to qualify for next year's Champions League, sitting fifth in the Premier League table currently. 

    Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has voiced his view and believes that United have to sell not one but two players for the 'good of the team'.

    The 45-year-old believes the Red Devils need a 'radical change' and has urged the 20-time Premier League champions to let go of Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

    The Portuguese striker has scored 18 goals in 31 appearances since his return, but Murphy believes he is holding United back. Meanwhile, the French defender has been inconsistent during his second spell at Old Trafford and looks set to leave at the end of the season as talks over a new contract have stalled.

    "Something radical needs to change at Manchester United even if it means important players like Cristiano Ronaldo being sold," Murphy told the Daily Mail.

    "You have to be careful dealing with superstars on big contracts. It's better to find other takers before you fall out with them. But the bigger picture is that United have gone five years without a trophy and need to back a top manager who is there for the long haul, whether it be Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino or someone else," the former Liverpool legend added.

    "Those guys will want to do things their own way, and a clear-out makes sense, headed by Paul Pogba and Ronaldo. You can't question Ronaldo's quality, but he's 37 and, despite his goals, United don't have balance as a team. They rely on Ronaldo's individual brilliance, which can work in some games, like Tottenham last Saturday, but doesn't against the best teams in the Premier League and Champions League," Murphy opined.

    Also read: Champions League: The knives are out after Manchester United's shock exit

    "Manchester City and Liverpool have pushed the bar so high, United need both world-class ability and incredible physical output to compete, and the latter isn't in Ronaldo's game anymore. For former glories to return to Old Trafford, United's players need to press and compete for 60 matches a season in addition to the ability they possess. I can't see Ronaldo being part of that," the former England midfielder expressed.

    Murphy also said that selling the 37-year-old Ronaldo will be difficult for the Red Devils given his hero status, but that does 'not alter the fact it needs to happen for the future good of the team'.

    "It might be different if Ronaldo had the personality to accept he can't play every week, but that wouldn't happen. He's never played second fiddle. If the new manager wants Harry Kane, I'm not sure Ronaldo would want a supporting role. Already he's eaten into the game time of younger players. His presence was meant to improve Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but if anything, their form has suffered," Murphy added.

    "Ronaldo is an all-time great, but he isn't the solution to United's problems. They need a world-class manager and let him build, even it means letting go of a legend," the former England international concluded.

    Following the international break, Manchester United will return to action on April 2 with a must-win clash with Leicester City.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 6:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Once a purple cap holder for CSK, now a net bowler: Mohit Sharma's 'downfall' shock fans snt

    IPL 2022: Once a purple cap holder for CSK, now a net bowler - Mohit Sharma's 'downfall' shock fans

    IPL 2022: How will Shreyas Iyer react when he meets Shah Rukh Khan? KKR skipper answers snt

    IPL 2022: How will Shreyas Iyer react when he meets Shah Rukh Khan? KKR skipper answers

    Ukraine Yaroslava Mahuchikh lauded for defying odds to win World Indoor high jump gold snt

    Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh lauded for defying odds to win World Indoor high jump gold

    Proud moment Wishes pour in for Suresh Raina for bagging 'Sports Icon' award from Maldives Govt snt

    'Proud moment': Wishes pour in for Raina for bagging 'Sports Icon' award from Maldives Govt

    football ISL 2021-22, Final Preview: Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters look to clinch maiden title snt

    ISL 2021-22, Final Preview: Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters look to clinch maiden title

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi gifts sandalwood artefact Krishna Pankhi to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida gcw

    PM Modi gifts sandalwood artefact 'Krishna Pankhi' to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

    Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore to manufacture EV, its batteries in Gujarat locally - ADT

    Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore to manufacture EV, its batteries in Gujarat locally

    Hollywood Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez are moving in together in this massive $50M mansion drb

    Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez are moving in together in this massive $50M mansion?

    Ukraine says Russia bombed school sheltering 400 people in Mariupol Moscow claims of firing hypersonic missile gcw

    Ukraine says Russia bombed school sheltering 400 people in Mariupol

    Nearly 28% rise in Maize exports in April-January FY2022 - ADT

    Nearly 28% rise in Maize exports in April-January FY2022

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon