Should Manchester United sell Ronaldo? Ex-England midfielder Murphy answers

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, returned to Old Trafford last year amidst much fanfare. While Manchester United fans believed that having the legend back in the dugout would change the fate of the club, the story has not gone according to the script, with several football pundits now questioning if the Red Devils should retain the Portugal international for the upcoming season.

After a frustrating campaign, the Red Devils will look to rebuild next season even as talks around who will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick continues. United also face an uphill task to qualify for next year's Champions League, sitting fifth in the Premier League table currently.

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has voiced his view and believes that United have to sell not one but two players for the 'good of the team'.

The 45-year-old believes the Red Devils need a 'radical change' and has urged the 20-time Premier League champions to let go of Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

The Portuguese striker has scored 18 goals in 31 appearances since his return, but Murphy believes he is holding United back. Meanwhile, the French defender has been inconsistent during his second spell at Old Trafford and looks set to leave at the end of the season as talks over a new contract have stalled.

"Something radical needs to change at Manchester United even if it means important players like Cristiano Ronaldo being sold," Murphy told the Daily Mail.

"You have to be careful dealing with superstars on big contracts. It's better to find other takers before you fall out with them. But the bigger picture is that United have gone five years without a trophy and need to back a top manager who is there for the long haul, whether it be Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino or someone else," the former Liverpool legend added.

"Those guys will want to do things their own way, and a clear-out makes sense, headed by Paul Pogba and Ronaldo. You can't question Ronaldo's quality, but he's 37 and, despite his goals, United don't have balance as a team. They rely on Ronaldo's individual brilliance, which can work in some games, like Tottenham last Saturday, but doesn't against the best teams in the Premier League and Champions League," Murphy opined.

"Manchester City and Liverpool have pushed the bar so high, United need both world-class ability and incredible physical output to compete, and the latter isn't in Ronaldo's game anymore. For former glories to return to Old Trafford, United's players need to press and compete for 60 matches a season in addition to the ability they possess. I can't see Ronaldo being part of that," the former England midfielder expressed.

Murphy also said that selling the 37-year-old Ronaldo will be difficult for the Red Devils given his hero status, but that does 'not alter the fact it needs to happen for the future good of the team'.

"It might be different if Ronaldo had the personality to accept he can't play every week, but that wouldn't happen. He's never played second fiddle. If the new manager wants Harry Kane, I'm not sure Ronaldo would want a supporting role. Already he's eaten into the game time of younger players. His presence was meant to improve Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but if anything, their form has suffered," Murphy added.

"Ronaldo is an all-time great, but he isn't the solution to United's problems. They need a world-class manager and let him build, even it means letting go of a legend," the former England international concluded.

Following the international break, Manchester United will return to action on April 2 with a must-win clash with Leicester City.