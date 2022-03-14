Did Ronaldo inspire Tom Brady? NFL legend ends retirement; confirms return to Tampa Bay

Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo met on the pitch after the legendary striker scored a hat trick in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

In a sensational move, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has backtracked on his decision to retire from the NFL and has confirmed his intention to return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Last month, Brady drew curtains to his legendary career spanning 22 seasons, having amassed five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVP awards.

Brady, who tops the all-time lists for passing yards and passing touchdowns, had spent most of his glittering career at the New England Patriots before switching to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the previous two seasons.

In a statement released on Twitter, Brady said, "These past two months, I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business. LFG."

Brady said "never say never" about playing again within a week of his initial retirement statement, with the 44-year-old now confirming his intention to return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 campaign.

Following this surprise move, fans of the NFL legend sparked talks about if legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Brady to come out of retirement. The legendary quarterback and Ronaldo met on the pitch after the Portuguese striker scored a hat trick in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

In a video posted on Instagram, Tom Brady and the Portuguese striker shake hands in the middle of the nearly empty stadium as cameras flash around them.

"Great game. Good playing. You played great," said the 44-year-old NFL legend as the duo hugged each other. The dynamic duo then posed for a series of photos together, with Ronaldo excitedly pointing at Brady.

The caption of the video on Instagram read: G.O.A.T. meets G.O.A.T.

Even as fans of the legendary NFL star expressed excitement over Brady's return, several supporters took to Twitter to question whether it was Ronaldo who inspired him to take this step. Here's a look at some of the reactions;

On the same day Brady announced his return, the Bucs also agreed a three-year, 39 million-dollar deal with centre Ryan Jensen, retaining one of the veteran quarterback's key protectors heading into what will mark his 23rd season in the NFL.

Brady also holds records for all-time completions (7,263), passing yards (84,520), passing touchdowns (624), starts (316), Pro Bowl selections and Super Bowl MVPs while never registering a losing season across his time with the Patriots and Bucs.