WWE WrestleMania 39: Has Triple H decided on winner between Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes' Universal Championship?

WWE WrestleMania 39 will see the Undisputed Universal Championship being defended by Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes. However, Triple H remains reportedly undecided on the winner of the event.

Image credit: WWE/Facebook

World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, WrestleMania 39, is over a week away. The two-night event would be headlined by the Undisputed Universal Championship match between reigning champion Roman Reigns, who has held the title for over 930 days, against this year's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

While it was a no-brainer to make the American Nightmare win the Rumble and set a date against the Tribal Chief, supporters wonder who would be the winner at the Grandest Stage. Many have called for Reigns to drop the title, as they want to see a fresh face, with Rhodes being the deserving candidate for the same, given his current stature.

