    WWE WrestleMania 39: Has Triple H decided on winner between Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes' Universal Championship?

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    WWE WrestleMania 39 will see the Undisputed Universal Championship being defended by Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes. However, Triple H remains reportedly undecided on the winner of the event.

    Image credit: WWE/Facebook

    World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, WrestleMania 39, is over a week away. The two-night event would be headlined by the Undisputed Universal Championship match between reigning champion Roman Reigns, who has held the title for over 930 days, against this year's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

    While it was a no-brainer to make the American Nightmare win the Rumble and set a date against the Tribal Chief, supporters wonder who would be the winner at the Grandest Stage. Many have called for Reigns to drop the title, as they want to see a fresh face, with Rhodes being the deserving candidate for the same, given his current stature.

    Image credit: Roman Reigns/Instagram

    However, according to reports from GiveMeSport and WrestleVotes, WWE's Creative Head, Triple H, remains undecided on the winner of the main event. They also report that Reigns will take a significant break from the promotion when he drops the title. However, whether it will happen at WM or later is still being determined. In contrast, WWE also plans to split the two titles (WWE Championship and Universal Championship) by SummerSlam this year.

    Image credit: WWE/Facebook

    Nevertheless, it appears that the Bloodline will be breaking up, as Reigns' cousins, The Usos (Jey and Jimmy), will be defending their Undisputed Tag-Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, with Rhodes having played a crucial role in getting the two best friends back together and form the team which many in pro-wrestling world fear.

