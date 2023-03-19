WWE: Austin Theory gives credit to these 2 superstars for shaping his career

WWE: Austin Theory is currently the reigning US Champion and one of the most hated superstars. However, he is one of the fast-rising prospects of the promotion, and he has credited Jey Uso and MVP for shaping his career.

Reigning United States (US) Champion Austin Theory has steadily made a name in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Initially beginning his career in the main roster under WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, he has now gone solo and is scaling new heights. Having won the US title while portraying the role of a heel nicely has garnered him heat from the WWE fans but acclaim from others backstage.

While Theory happens to be the youngest US Champion and Mr Money in the Bank, he is being tipped for a bright future and winning even the top title at some point in his career. A couple of weeks from now, he will be taking on legendary 16-time World Champion John Cena at WrestleMania 39, a conquest against one of the Greatest of All-Times (GOATs) would heavily ahead his WWE career.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 39 - Here's why you should be shocked about Brock Lesnar's opponent, Omos

Meanwhile, Theory has credited a couple of fellow WWE superstars for shaping his career. “I would say usually two people I like to mention are Jey Uso and MVP. There are some others, but Jey Uso, specifically man, somebody that, when I got pulled up, I started doing the dark matches since the beginning. It was around a year or maybe two years ago, but I started doing the dark matches and eventually got on the main roster. Then, everything took off,” he told Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick during WWE’s After the Bell podcast.

“But, even to this day, this past Monday, like passing him in the hall, he’s like good stuff out there. Like always keeping an eye, and even if I don’t see him, I’ll always message him like, like, what do you think, you know, and he’s always just, he’s a veteran of the game. He’s been there for a long, long time. So, it’s always good to have somebody like that to help,” concluded Theory.