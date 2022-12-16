WWE: Will this former Universal Champion turn heel ahead of Cody Rhodes' return?

WWE: Cody Rhodes has been out of action for nearly six months, nursing a shoulder muscle injury, while he looks set for a return soon. Meanwhile, former Universal Champion Seth Rollins is tipped to turn heel again at this time.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Cody Rhodes stunned the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans earlier this year when he made his highly-awaited return at WrestleMania 38, as he contested against former WWE and Universal Champion Seth Rollins. He continued his rivalry with Rollins in the following two pay-per-views (PPVs), with the former winning on all occasions before being ruled out for the rest of the year with a shoulder muscle tear. As he underwent surgery for the same, he is nearly done with rehab and looks set to return to in-ring action soon. As per reports, he seems likely to continue his rivalry with Rollins, as the latter brutally attacked him with a sledgehammer before he left for recovery.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Since then, Rollins continued to portray himself as a heel and even won the United States Championship before losing it and eventually turning a babyface at this time. However, suppose a report from Xero News is to be believed, with Rhodes returning soon. In that case, Rollins looks set to turn heel yet again to continue his rivalry with him, while he would also be taking the former's name in the coming days to build up the feud and tease his return. ALSO READ: WWE - Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

Image credit: Sports Rehabilitation Center/Instagram