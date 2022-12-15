WWE: Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Mandy Rose has been released for posting content on FanTime that violated her contract. Meanwhile, fans have demanded that she be rehired by Triple H, while some have insisted that she moves to AEW.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Mandy Rose suffered a shocking loss to Roxanne Perez at NXT Deadline on Tuesday, ending her historic 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion. However, soon after the defeat, she was released by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as initial reports stated that the parent company was unhappy over her explicit content on FanTime, which supposedly led to a breach of her contract. Renowned pro-wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the development, while WWE is yet to comment on the same. "WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her BrandArmy page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal," said Sapp.

    Meanwhile, following her release, fans were taken aback, expressing their shock and grief over the issue. While some hit out at current WWE CEO Triple H, demanding her to be rehired, some thought the other way. As for the latter, some felt it was the perfect opportunity for Tony Khan to hire her for WWE's topmost rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

    Rose joined WWE in 2015 during the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough. After finishing second, she signed a contract with the promotion and was in NXT for a few years before debuting on the main roster in 2018. Last year, Rose returned to NXT and became an instant top star before losing the title on Tuesday, as she seemed devastated by it. She shared a fan video of her from Tuesday's loss and said, "Thank you ❤️🙏🏻🙌🏼".

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
