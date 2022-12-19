Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Is Goldberg returning for in-ring action? Here's the latest update on his contract situation

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 2:49 PM IST

    WWE: Goldberg's last in-ring action was in February during the Elimination Chamber, where he lost to Roman Reigns. While fans have been hoping for his return to the ring, here is the latest update on his contract situation.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Goldberg has made sporadic appearances in the company in the last six years, including in-ring action on all occasions. His previous in-ring match for the promotion was back in February this year when he faced off against reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title on a losing note at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) in Jeddah. Since then, Goldberg has not appeared in WWE and even did not feature in anything for the Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh in November. As fans await an update on his next return and appearance in the company, here is the latest update on his contract situation.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Recently, there have been reports that Goldberg has signed an extension with the promotion. However, that is not the case. According to Fightful Select, sources close to the 55-year-old former world champion have stated that such reports are "news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals."

