WWE: Is Goldberg returning for in-ring action? Here's the latest update on his contract situation

WWE: Goldberg's last in-ring action was in February during the Elimination Chamber, where he lost to Roman Reigns. While fans have been hoping for his return to the ring, here is the latest update on his contract situation.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Goldberg has made sporadic appearances in the company in the last six years, including in-ring action on all occasions. His previous in-ring match for the promotion was back in February this year when he faced off against reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title on a losing note at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) in Jeddah. Since then, Goldberg has not appeared in WWE and even did not feature in anything for the Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh in November. As fans await an update on his next return and appearance in the company, here is the latest update on his contract situation.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons