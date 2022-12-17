Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Were Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair the reason why Sasha Banks left?

    WWE: Becky Lynch walked out a few months back due to creative differences. However, the promotion reportedly released her, while Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair could be the reason behind it.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Former Women’s Champion and Women’s Tag-Team Champion Sasha Banks has been in the headlines of late, as she has reportedly been released by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). A few months back, she created headlines by walking out of Monday Night RAW due to creative differences, abandoning the Women’s Tag-Tag titles alongside Naomi. The two have since not returned to WWE’s television programming. Meanwhile, as she would become a free agent next month, new details about her ouster from WWE have emerged. And it might have something to do with fellow former Women’s Champions Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, which also relates to equal pay.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    It is being said that Banks was eager to renew her contract with WWE but demanded higher pay, on the same lines as Lynch and Flair. However, the promotion decided against doing so, while it also felt that Bankas was past her prime, which is surprising, given that she is just 30.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Although Banks might not be at the same level as Lynch and Flair, she is a significant asset in the pro-wrestling industry and would be a massive star where she heads after WWE. As of now, she is being tipped to appear at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s (NJPW’s) Wrestle Kingdom on January 17.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer said, “She [Banks] was said to be seeking a number along the levels of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and those internally have said she wasn’t offered numbers close to that. They said she’s not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years.”

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    As for Banks’ possible return to WWE, Meltzer added, “Long-term, I think at some point, she’s going back to WWE if they can work out the money details, or going to AEW if they make her a better offer unless she hits it big outside of wrestling. If Banks goes back to WWE, this will be a short-term deal. Those in WWE believe she will be back at some point but have no idea when due to the money issue.”

