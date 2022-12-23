WWE: Is Alberto Del Rio next on the return list in Triple-H's era?

WWE: Alberto Del Rio has emerged as the latest point of interest in the promotion. But is there any realistic chance of him returning to the commpany where he has had controversies?

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has witnessed great transformation under its new CEO and former world champion Triple-H, ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from the role. Notably, there have been numerous returns of former superstars who McMahon once released despite having a great resume in NXT. While some continue to be linked to a return to Hunter's version of WWE, one of the veterans who has surprisingly gathered interest from the promotion is the former world champion Alberto Del Rio. While he has been vocal of late about his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, he remains one of the most controversial pro-wrestlers today, as several wrestling companies have distanced themselves from him, including AAA (Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide) in Mexico.

AAA pulled him out of his scheduled match at TripleMania XXX in April for unknown reasons. However, he did make his in-ring return last month during a New Evolution Wrestling event in New York, his first since August 2019. While his future in pro-wrestling remains uncertain, he is still hopeful of returning to WWE under Hunter's new reign. ALSO READ: Here's how much Mandy Rose earned on FanTime after being released by WWE

"...We [Laurinaitis and I] had a couple of phone calls that didn't go anywhere," Del Rio had once admitted in an interview, reports Wrestling Inc. While he is yet to hold talks with "the new administration" under Hunter, as per Fightful Select, his chances of getting back to WWE remain next to null. It reports that WWE higher-ups have never been keen on bringing him back.

