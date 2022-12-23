Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Is Alberto Del Rio next on the return list in Triple-H's era?

    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    WWE: Alberto Del Rio has emerged as the latest point of interest in the promotion. But is there any realistic chance of him returning to the commpany where he has had controversies?

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has witnessed great transformation under its new CEO and former world champion Triple-H, ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from the role. Notably, there have been numerous returns of former superstars who McMahon once released despite having a great resume in NXT. While some continue to be linked to a return to Hunter's version of WWE, one of the veterans who has surprisingly gathered interest from the promotion is the former world champion Alberto Del Rio. While he has been vocal of late about his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, he remains one of the most controversial pro-wrestlers today, as several wrestling companies have distanced themselves from him, including AAA (Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide) in Mexico.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    AAA pulled him out of his scheduled match at TripleMania XXX in April for unknown reasons. However, he did make his in-ring return last month during a New Evolution Wrestling event in New York, his first since August 2019. While his future in pro-wrestling remains uncertain, he is still hopeful of returning to WWE under Hunter's new reign.

    ALSO READ: Here's how much Mandy Rose earned on FanTime after being released by WWE

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "...We [Laurinaitis and I] had a couple of phone calls that didn't go anywhere," Del Rio had once admitted in an interview, reports Wrestling Inc. While he is yet to hold talks with "the new administration" under Hunter, as per Fightful Select, his chances of getting back to WWE remain next to null. It reports that WWE higher-ups have never been keen on bringing him back.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Also, his discussions with Laurinaitis were about "Del Rio gauging possible interest for himself than back and forth discussions and negotiations." His last WWE appearance was back in 2016, and he was never even discussed about a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) this year.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test Mirpur Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call' snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav states Kuldeep's exclusion is 'management's call'

    football cristiano Ronaldo breaks social media silence following arch-rival Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup 2022 win snt

    Ronaldo breaks social media silence following arch-rival Messi and Argentina's World Cup 2022 win

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC striker Sliskovic looks to carry forward his form against Mumbai City snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC striker Sliskovic looks to carry forward his form against Mumbai City

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227

    football Arsenal fans miffed after Premier League panel admits goal against Man United among 6 VAR errors this season snt

    Arsenal fans miffed after Premier League panel admits goal against Man United among 6 VAR errors this season

    Recent Stories

    Christmas 2022: 3 promises to yourself that you should keep forever

    Christmas 2022: 3 promises to yourself that you should keep forever

    Christmas 2022: 3 beautiful churches that you must visit this Xmas eve in India vma

    Christmas 2022: 3 beautiful churches that you must visit this Xmas eve in India

    2023 Numerology prediction here is what you can expect as per your birth number gcw

    2023 Numerology prediction: Know how your year will be

    Daily Horoscope for December 23 2022 Leo Virgo Capricorn Aries Cancer Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 23, 2022: Good day for Leo, Libra; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for December 23 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 23, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon