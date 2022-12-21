Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how much Mandy Rose earned on FanTime after being released by WWE

    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Mandy Rose was fired by WWE last week for posting explicit content on FanTime, which violated her contract. Meanwhile, she has revealed how much she has earned on the platform post her release.

    Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was in the news lately for being released by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It happened last week after she lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on NXT Deadline Day last Tuesday, ending his 400--plus-day of reign. Immediately following the show, she was fired by the company for posting explicit content on FanTime, which led to the violation of her contract. Moreover, her release happened instantly, and she wasn't allowed to delete her private content on the platform. While she attested that she would continue uploading content on FanTime, Mandy has also revealed how much she earned on the platform post her release.

    As per TMZ Sports, Mandy has accumulated over a whopping $500,000 within a week through her private content on FanTime. Although her firing seemed somewhat controversial, WWE reportedly maintains that FanTime is a strict 'no' for the company and its employees. Meanwhile, her agent Malki Kawa confirmed that Mandy did gain over $500k through the platform after her release.

    Kawa predicted that Mandy would become a self-made millionaire by Christmas, just five days away. In the meantime, Mandy's FanTime content drew WWE's wrath as, in 2020, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon issued a letter to all its wrestlers. He has asked them to do away with third-party platforms where they use their name and likeness that might harm the company. Nevertheless, she received extreme support from her fans on social media, including former WWE and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstar Saraya (fka Paige).

