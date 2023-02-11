Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Check out backstage details regarding Elimination Chamber matches development

    WWE will present its second PPV of the year, as Elimination Chamber will take place in Montreal on February 18. Ahead of the same, here are some of the backstage details regarding the build-up of the matches.

    After a successful Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) last week, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is officially on the road to WrestleMania 39. In continuation of the road ahead, its next PPV stop will be the Elimination Chamber at the Centre Bell in Montreal next Saturday. Ahead of the same, some final matches are in the works to further consolidate some superstars' road to WM.

    On the same note, Fightful Select has reported some backstage developments regarding the matches, and here's what we have learnt so far:
    - The feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been in the works since last November and will culminate at the PPV.

    - Also, the match between Edge-Beth Phoenix and Judgement Day has been planned around the same time. However, the feud between Edge and Finn Balor was initially scheduled for RR before being dropped, which would now culminate at WM.

    - Former women's champion Ronda Rousey would soon return to SmackDown, as WWE is in touch with the creative team and analysing storylines being pitched.

    - Contrary to what the fans feel, the WWE management is content with how things have turned out for Chelsea Green following her return during the RR.

    - Although Rhea Ripley was absent for Monday Night RAW this week, it is nothing concerning, as she is in Australia, visiting her family and will be back in time for the Elimination Chamber for her mixed tag-team match against Edge-Beth.

